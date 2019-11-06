Vinland Saga Director Issues Apology Over Latest Episode

Vinland Saga has become one of this year’s standout series, and much of its success has been due to its artwork. The gritty series was set for greatness when several Attack on Titan aides came to give it a boost. Now 17 episodes in, Vinland Saga has carved itself a nice reputation with fans, but it seems the anime’s latest outing did draw enough ire to prompt an apology from the director.

Over on Twitter, fans were surprised when Vinland Saga director Shuuhei Yabuta addressed them in a post. The creator took to social media at first to inform fans of a one-week delay coming to the anime. Not long after, Yabuta added to the announcement with a statement responding to complaints over episode 17.

“Thank you for a lot of responses, and I really appriciate [sic] for your understanding and supporting,” the director shared with fans online. “It is also unwilling for me to make a film that is unsatisfactory for viewers. I will keep pushing on.”

Continuing, the director thanked fans for their kind words and steadfast encouragements.

“Thank you for your concern and a lot of kind words. All of your words encourage me and staffs. I’m always thinking positively to see valuable ideas and exchange of opinions. I hope that it will be a good memory for everyone to be involved with this title and the community.”

As for what the drama was about, it seems some fans took issue with how the new episode was animated. Compared to the manga, a few felt the animation was lacking in action, and they took up their concern with Yabuta online. Now, the director says they are working to ensure no one feels that disappointment with Vinland Saga ever again.

Originally created by Makoto Yukimura for Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine,, Vinland Saga has been collected into 21 volumes and has more than five million copies in print as of 2018. Kondansha USA Comics has licensed the series for an English release and describes Vinland Saga as such: “Thorfinn is son to one of the Vikings’ greatest warriors, but when his father is killed in battle by the mercenary leader Askeladd, he swears to have his revenge. Thorfinn joins Askeladd’s band in order to challenge him to a duel, and ends up caught in the middle of a war for the crown of England. From the creator of the classic Planetes manga, comes this epic, highly-anticipated tale.”