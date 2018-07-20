Viz Media Bringing ‘Castlevania’ to Home Video

Warren Ellis, Fred Seibert, and Adi Shankar’s Castlevania has made a ton of waves on Netflix since the series first debuted its short first season. The first season may have been a small taste, but it was gripping enough to warrant a second season and now fans will soon be able to own it.

Viz Media announced during San Diego Comic-Con 2018 that they have licensed Castlevania for a home video release.

There are unfortunately no further details as to when the home video release will be, or if it will come with any extra tantalizing features, but Viz Media is a pretty great company to be licensed by. Their home video releases are usually stacked, and now fans can thankfully add Castlevania to the list.

Hopefully the series will be available before or around the release of the second season, which is creeping up faster than you would expect. Adi Shankar announced during Anime Expo 2018 (on the one-year anniversary of the first season) that the second season of the series would be releasing October 26. This big comeback is definitely one of the bigger anime releases of the fall season as anime fans, fans of the original game title, and fans of quirky horror animation are all keeping an eye out for it.

If you’re not familiar with Netflix‘s take on Castlevania, then you can check out the show’s first season on Netflix. The series first premiered to both critical and commercial success, eventually confirming the release of a second season due to its quick popularity. The anime series is based on Castlevania III: Dracula’s Curse from 1989, and the game itself is based in 1476 and follows as a hunter known as Trevor Belmont as he tries to take down Dracula, who’s become a vampire lording over much of Europe.

The synopsis for Netflix’s Castlevania reads as such:

“Inspired by the classic video game series, Castlevania is a dark medieval fantasy following the last surviving member of the disgraced Belmont clan, trying to save Eastern Europe from extinction at the hand of Vlad Dracula Tepe himself. The animated series is from Frederator Studios, a Wow! Unlimited Media company, written by best-selling author and comic book icon Warren Ellis and executive produced by Warren Ellis, Kevin Kolde, Fred Seibert and Adi Shankar.”