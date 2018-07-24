‘Voltron’ Cast And Crew Open Up About That Long-Awaited LGBT Reveal

There’s a little time left before season seven of Voltron hits, but a major tidbit from the comeback went live just a bit ago. The cast and crew behind the hit Netflix series let fans in on a major LGBTQ reveal, and ComicBook got a chance to speak with the creators a bit more about the much-wanted announcement.

So, be warned! There are spoilers for the premiere of Voltron‘s seventh season below!

Over on Twitter, Voltron‘s official page confirmed the big news co-executive producer announced as Comic-Con International. Shortly afterwards, Lauren Montgomery said she was blown away by the special reveal.

“It was really that special experience of being with people when they discovered that aspect of his character,” the producer said, referring to the reveal of Shiro’s former lover Adam.

As for Joaquim Dos Santos, the executive producer admitted he was glad to see how accepting the fandom has been of the big reveal.

“It’s interesting because the show has taken on a life of its own online. There are points of contention and people debating this or that. It’s all come to this sort of fever pitch at times, and this being one of those points in time. This was an awesome release of a lot of that energy, and we felt it on stage.”

Writer Josh Hamilton said holding back the new reveal was the hardest part of it all, and Bex Taylor-Klaus (Pidge) was beyond ready to see how fans reacted to the scene as the season seven premiere aired at the SDCC.

“I knew when it was going to happen in the episode. So, when that happened, I turned to the audience because I wanted to see their reaction. It was great,” the actress said.

“It happened like a wave. I could see as it dawned on people with their reactions — the jumping and the grabbing. There was this one person in the second row who as soon as it dawned on him, he [gasped].”

Sadly, Josh Keaton couldn’t attend the big convention, but he took to Twitter afterwards to address the revelation. The actor, who plays Shiro, sent a big thank you to everyone supporting the Black Paladin as this new piece of his backstory comes to light.

“I wanted to hang back this morning and let Shiro’s moment be its own,” Keaton wrote. “That being said, I’m overwhelmed by the amazingly positive response, and both honored and proud to be a part of something so important.”

What do you make of this reveal? Will you be tuning into season seven of Voltron?