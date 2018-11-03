VRV Adds Boomerang Streaming Service

VRV, the WarnerMedia-owned streaming bundle service, is set to add the classic cartoons of Boomerang to its offerings.

More specifically, Boomerang is set to appear as part of the larger VRV bundle starting November 13th. The announced addition of Boomerang adds the likes of Scooby Doo, The Flintstones, and Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs to the service as well as a newly remastered version of Garfield and Friends. Care Bears will also be added to the service in 2019.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Here’s what the head of content partnerships at VRV, Eric Berman, had to say as part of the announcement:

“By adding Boomerang to the VRV bundle, we will connect this incredible library of classic animation with a whole new audience on VRV. Our community is comprised of millennials who are young at heart and will appreciate these series as the foundation for the animation they know and love today. From our experience, the success of any SVOD service is predicated upon the continued addition of new content to complement meaningful IP, and Boomerang continues to do an excellent job of delivering new premium series on the channel. We are so glad to be partnering with another WarnerMedia property and are delighted that Boomerang’s dedication will now benefit the VRV community.”

The addition of Boomerang is a no-brainer, of course, given that both VRV and Boomerang fall under the WarnerMedia umbrella. When AT&T purchased VRV and Crunchyroll’s parent company, Otter Media, in total earlier this year, it was all but inevitable that the other WarnerMedia streaming services would eventually be added.

Boomerang is only the latest inclusion in VRV. Nickelodeon came to VRV in August via a specific channel called NickSplat, and while Funimation and Crunchyroll are in the process of basically getting a business divorce, VRV has struck a deal to bring the anime catalog of HIDIVE to its service. This functionally creates a similar deal to the Funimation one, just under the direct VRV brand rather than Crunchyroll itself.

What do you think of the addition of Boomerang? Does it make you more likely to give VRV a shot? Let us know in the comments!

[H/T Animation World Network]