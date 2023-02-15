Tokyo Teams Up With Hololive Vtubers For New Ambassador Gig

It looks like Vtubers are ready to tackle a brand-new frontier, and we have the Tokyo Metropolitan Government to thank. After all, reports have confirmed officials' plans to partner with three in-demand Vtubers. The trio is being recruited as ambassadors, and Hololive is thriving under the attention.

According to the report, Hololive's Mori Calliope, Gawr Gura, and Sakura Miko are about to become tourist ambassadors. The group will be doing virtual tours of Tokyo as the city launches its first set of tourism ambassadors.

We are pleased to announce that Mori Calliope (@moricalliope) and Gawr Gura (@gawrgura) have been appointed as Tokyo Tourism Ambassadors with Sakura Miko (@sakuramiko35)!🥳



They will support sharing the attractions of Tokyo with the world!🗼🎌

At this point, fans have not been told what areas of Tokyo the Vtubers will cover, but they can assume some major neighborhoods will be explored. After all, Miko is known by the masses as a shrine maiden, so she can introduce some of Tokyo's most famous temples. And of course, the Vtubers are all plugged into pop culture including music, movies, anime, and more.

The Hololive stars began work as tourism ambassadors earlier this week as their inauguration took place on February 13th. Of course, fans from across the world are happy to see Vtubers get this kind of recognition in Japan. While the Vtube industry has exploded in recent years, Japan birthed the trend in the 2010s. In fact, the industry's most famous face Kizuna Ai began posting videos in 2016, and now Vtubers can be found all over the world. Hololive is just one of several companies to represent Vtubers, and it currently manages 75 stars. And judging by this latest ambassadorship deal, Hololive is eager to push its biggest stars to new horizons.

