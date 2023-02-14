JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Art Gives JOJOLands an Anime Makeover

We're only a few days away until manga artist Hirohiko Araki introduces readers to the next generation of Joestars in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure thanks to The JoJo Lands. While there is still plenty of mystery surrounding who the new star of the series will be with the introduction of the franchise's ninth part, anime fans are falling in love with the new Joestar regardless as one fan artist has imagined what the upcoming protagonist would look like when he eventually makes his anime debut.

Despite releasing its first chapter in a few days, we still don't know much about the newest Joestar, though creator Hirohiko Araki did confirm that the protagonist would be a descendant of Joseph Joestar, albeit not the one that anime viewers are familiar with. Following the reality-bending conclusion of Stone Ocean, the mangaka decided to place Steel Ball Run, the seventh arc of the series, in a new reality, with JoJolion following suit. It seems as though The JoJo Lands will also be taking place in this new universe, meaning that if you think we'll see returning characters, they might be quite different as many fans have even been running with the theory that this new Joestar might be an alternate take on Giorno from Golden Wind.

The JoJo Lands Anime

Following the conclusion of Stone Ocean, neither Netflix nor David Production has confirmed that Steel Ball Run is in the works, and despite that meaning that we are most likely several years from seeing JoJo Lands hit the small screen, one artist has tried their best at imagining what the new Joestar will look like animated:

The JoJo Lands has given fans an idea of the aesthetic this time around, with more of a tropical theme being shown in previews and potentially hinting at the idea that the new Joestar will be involved in sailing the seas. Of course, we expect there to be plenty of Stand battles once again though it will be interesting to see what musical elements will be used to name the countless Stands, protagonists, and antagonists in this upcoming chapter that will drop its first installment later this week.

What are your predictions for the next entry of the JoJo's Bizarre Adventure universe? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Joestars.