Oh, it's happening. It seems like one of Japan's biggest light novels is about to get an anime. Not long ago, Kadokawa confirmed plans are in the works to turn Ishura into an anime, and fans will not want to miss whatever this show puts out.

As you can see below, a teaser poster for Ishura was released online, and it highlights a dark scene. A towering mech can be seen in the distance over a city on fire. Up on a hill, two characters can be found in capes as they watch countless buildings burn. A second close-up poster of Yuno, the figure on the right, was released as well. And so far, we haven't been given a good look at Soujiro.

However, we do know who will be voicing both of these characters. Soujiro will be handled by Yuki Kaji, an A-list voice actor known best for playing Eren Jaeger and Shoto Todoroki. As for Yuno, Ishura has cast Reina Ueda to handle the role.

At this point, no studio has been linked to Ishura, but it is only a matter of time before Kadokawa spills those details. Until then, we will have to wait for updates as usual and keep up with the light novel courtesy of creators Keiso and Kureta. The light novel is being published by ASCII Media Works in Japan while Yen Press handles its release stateside. And as for its new manga, Kodansha is handling its serialization.

If you do not know much about Ishura, you aren't alone. The series has been a hit in Japan thanks to its light novel, and the story only debuted in late 2019. Once its manga launched in 2021, Ishura began picking up steam thanks to its fantasy flair and fight sequences. So if you want to know what Ishura will offer viewers when it drops, you can find its official synopsis below:

"In a world where the Demon King has died, a host of demigods capable of felling him have inherited the world: a master fencer who can figure out how to take out their opponent with a single glance; a lancer so swift they can break the sound barrier; a wyvern rogue who fights with three legendary weapons at once; an all-powerful wizard who can speak thoughts into being; and an angelic assassin who deals instant death. Eager to attain the title of "One True Hero," these champions each pursue challenges against formidable foes and spark conflicts themselves. The battle to determine the mightiest of the mighty begins."

Are you excited to see Ishura make its move to television? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.