Weekly Shonen Jump Just Got A Big Subscription Sale

If you are wanting to keep up with all things anime in 2018, then you need to head to Viz Media‘s website. A big sale just went into effect for Weekly Shonen Jump, and readers will want to hop on it before it goes bye-bye.

As you can see here, Viz Media just slashed its price for Weekly Shone Jump‘s yearly subscription. Readers can sign up for the first time or renew their current subscription for just $20. The normal subscription costs about $26 when there is no discount, and fans will also get some sweet freebies if they sign up now.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Get a full year of Weekly Shonen Jump for just $19.99! That includes four free Yu-Gi-Oh! cards mailed right to your door,” Viz Media writes.

“Plus, thousands of pages of the world’s greatest manga including such hits as: One Piece, My Hero Academia, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations and more!”

If you want to hop on this sale, then you better be fast. The discounted subscription will only be offered until January 15, so you have less than a week to nab the deal.

You can read the full list of offers for the discounted Weekly Shone Jump deal below:

Get 48 digital issues of Weekly Shone Jump per year

Read on mobile, desktop or tablet devices

Each issue has 200 pages of the freshest manga published simultaneously with Japan

Featuring popular series like One Piece, My Hero Academia and One-Punch Man—read it here first!

Discover other brand new series

Comes with 4 exclusive Yu-Gi-Oh! cards! (U.S./Canada only*)

Including member-exclusive content and more!

For those of you unfamiliar with Weekly Shonen Jump, the title is one of several Jump magazines published by Shueisha. The serial got its start back in August 1968 and is one of Japan’s longest-running shonen anthologies. The serial is recognized for jump starting iconic franchises like One Piece, Dragon Ball, Naruto, and more.

Are you ready to make the plunge and sign up for Weekly Shonen Jump? Hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to let me know and talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!