Where To Watch ‘Steins;Gate 0’

The anime adaptation of Steins;Gate 0 has been highly anticipated by fans ever since it was announced. The first run of the series received high acclaim from fans as some even praised it the best time travel fiction in anime. Which means the follow-up, Steins;Gate 0 has a high hurdle to cross.

But where can you catch Steins;Gate 0 when it premieres on April 11? Here are the places you can find the show streaming from:

Crunchyroll – There is a monthly subscription fee to watch episodes (in Japanese with English subs) the day of release, but they also offer a free option to fans who don’t mind waiting a week after initial release to watch a new episode.

FunimationNOW – The simuldub premiere is yet to be announced, but Funimation will be releasing the English dub at a later date.

Steins;Gate 0 adapts the game of the same name, and is set to premiere April 11. The series has been confirmed to air for 23 episodes with one extra episode available on the Blu-ray and DVD release of the series.

The cast of characters and their voice actors will be reprising their roles for the anime series as well: including Mamoru Miyano as Rintaro Okabe, Kana Hanazawa as Mayuri Shiina, Tomokazu Seki as Itaru “Daru” Hashida, Asami Imai as Kurisu Makise, Saori Goto as Moeka Kiryu, Yu Kobayashi as Luka Urushibara, Halko Mamoi as Faris Nyan-nyan, Yukari Tamura as Suzuha Amane, Sayuri Yahagi as Maho Hiyajo, Megumi Han as Kagari Shiina, and Yakuri Tamura as Yuki Amane.

For those of you unfamiliar with Steins;Gate 0, the story takes place in a world different from the original anime. It starts in 2010 after Rintarou has given up on saving Kurisu from his deadly paradoxes. Anguished by her death, Rintarou leaves his mad scientist days behind and has flashbacks of his days with Kurisu from the Alpha world.

Things change, however, when Kurisu’s university professor approaches Rintarou for help. Alexis Leskinen wants the man to test a new AI system known as Amadeus. The system can store memories and create human emulations from them. When Rintarou begins testing Amadeus, he is able to create an emulation of Karisu within the system, but things go haywire when SERN makes itself known again.

If you are still unsure about whether Steins;Gate is worth your time, then here’s a brief rundown of the beloved series. The anime follows a so-called ‘mad scientist’ named Rintaro Okabe who runs a laboratory in Tokyo. The man’s life turns upside down after he stumbles across the dead body of a well-known scientist named Kurisu Makise. He texts a colleague about the incident only to discover that his message reached his friend before the murder was actually committed. It turns out that Okabe’s phone is part of an experimental time-traveling project that actually worked, giving him the ability to send text messages through time.