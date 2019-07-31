YouTube Star Makes Surprise Cameo in Edens Zero

Although Fairy Tail fans are still bracing themselves for the final episode of the anime series, Hiro Mashima has been knee deep in his newest work, Edens Zero. The series recently celebrated its one year anniversary, and there have been all sorts of surprising developments during Rebecca and Shiki’s adventures through space. But one of the most recent characters introduced certainly took fans by surprise as it’s a full cameo from a famous German YouTuber.

Ninotaku TV channel host Nino Kerl made a special cameo appearance in one of the recent chapters of Edens Zero, and shared his excitement for the role on Twitter. You can check it out below!

UNGLAUBLICH! „Ich“ bin als Charakter im aktuellen #EdensZero-Kapitel! Was für eine Ehre!

Nino (二ノ) ist ein berühmter Otaku-B-Cuber (YouTuber in Edens Zero), der auf seinem Channel über Anime berichtet und behauptet, dass Anime das Weltall retten wird. Danke @hiro_mashima pic.twitter.com/0aGEP8cUSn — Nino Kerl (@ninotakutv) July 17, 2019

According to Anime News Network, Kerl once interviewed Hiro Mashima and the creator asked Kerl if he could use his likeness in the future. He teased that it would be for a villainous character, but that doesn’t seem to be the case so far. Introduced in Chapter 53 of the series, Kerl’s character in the manga is a famous anime B-Cuber who ends up befriending Rebecca when she dons some anime cosplay in an attempt to create a new B-Cube video.

As expected, Kerl was delighted to see his face in Edens Zero, and stated the following on Twitter, “INCREDIBLE! I am a character in the current chapter of Edens Zero! What an honor! “Nino” is a famous Otaku B-Cuber (YouTuber in Edens Zero), who talks about anime on his channel and claims that anime will save the universe. Thank you Hiro Mashima.” Now fans will be waiting to see if Nino will be up to anything else in future chapters.

If you haven’t read Hiro’s Mashima’s latest work yet, Edens Zero was simultaneously published in five languages (Chinese, English, French, Korean, and Thai) for its first chapter in Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine. Currently available on a simulpub schedule for fans in other territories on Crunchyroll Manga, comiXology, and Kindle, the story of Edens Zero is set in a completely different world than seen in Mashima’s previous work, Fairy Tail.

The series follows new main character, Rebecca, as she travels across space with her cat Happy, filming videos for her B-Cube channel. One day the two of them come across the mysterious boy Shiki, an orphan who grew up on a planet of robots. After tragedy strikes and brings them together as a trio, the three of them decide to venture across space together in search of new friends and adventures.