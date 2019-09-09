Yu-Gi-Oh Fan Creates Sleek 3D Blue-Eyes White Dragon Card

Yu-Gi-Oh! is one of the longest running franchises to come out of Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump, and will even have a new anime entry to the franchise in the near future. But one of the reasons the anime has been such a big hit long after its initial debut has been the massive popularity of the real life trading card game based on rules invented in the original series. Fans have been drawn to particular cards over the long running game, and one of the major standouts is still the Blue-Eyes White Dragon.

After crafting fantastic looking 3D representations of the trading cards, artist Ultimate-lol has shared their latest work to Reddit that adds a whole new dimension to the famous monster and definitely helps it pop. Check it out below:

Explaining that this card in particular was highly demanded by fans, and was even commissioned, Ultimate-lol detailed some of the work that went into making this 3D Blue-Eyes White Dragon card, “This card had some very fun but difficult things to work on. His body progresses in stages which are tricky to do and both his claw and head where quite detailed. The background was excellent for engraving, this allowed the hieroglyphs to really stand out.”

It’s clear just how much work Ultimate-lol has been put into crafting the 3D version of the Blue-Eyes White Dragon, and now it’s another great example of why this particular monster is such an icon for the series. The Blue-Eyes White Dragon was presented as one of rarest monsters in existence in the original anime series, but was a lot more available in the actual trading card game. Although it’s not as rare, it’s forever been treated as such by fans. There’s just no topping it.

Yu-Gi-Oh! was originally created by Kazuki Takahashi for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, and ran from September 1996 to March 2004. The series follows Yugi Mutou, a young boy who solves an ancient puzzle and is possessed by the spirit of the Egyptian pharoah. Being skilled at deadly games, the Pharoah goes on to create and solve problems for Yugi based on deadly games of chance.

Two anime adaptations were created for the series, but the one most fans will recognize is Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters. Duel Monsters was the first arc in the story to focus on the “Duel Monsters” card game and was the first season licensed for an English language release by 4Kids Entertainment. The first season of the series, which fans often dub as “Season 0,” has such deadly games of chance with horrible consequences that fans could not believe it was a part of this series at first.