Yu-Gi-Oh! Paper Craft Art Takes Black Rose Dragon to Next Level

The Yu-Gi-Oh! franchise is filled to the brim with fantastic monster designs, and some of the coolest ones are reserved for the series’ dragons. This was especially true during the iteration of the series where the dragons were most important in Yu-Gi-Oh! 5D‘s. One of the standout dragons of that series was Akiza’s Black Rose Dragon, and now a cool fan project has added a new dimension to the fan-favorite dragon design.

Twitter user @mozza120x2 (who you can find out Twitter here) shared their paper craft recreation of the Black Rose Dragon, and it’s immediately gone viral with Yu-Gi-Oh‘s parent company Konami even taking notice. Check it out below!

Not only is this a fantastic recreation of the original dragon, but it seems there has been a ton of time poured into this creation. @mozza120x2 shared an elaborate thread on the process it took to create the paper craft on Twitter, and revealed that the materials used were as inexpensive as you would expect. Though this definitely seems like it would run a pretty penny among fans.

The Black Rose Dragon is a special Synchro monster that made its debut during Yu-Gi-Oh 5D’s. The main monster of Black Rose Akiza’s deck, the Black Rose Dragon was brought to life in a much different way than other monsters thanks to her psychic abilities. Needless to say, it’s made a big impression on fans.

Yu-Gi-Oh! was originally created by Kazuki Takahashi for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, and ran from September 1996 to March 2004. The series follows Yugi Mutou, a young boy who solves an ancient puzzle and is possessed by the spirit of the Egyptian pharoah. Being skilled at deadly games, the Pharoah goes on to create and solve problems for Yugi based on deadly games of chance.

Two anime adaptations were created for the series, but the one most fans will recognize is Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters. Duel Monsters was the first arc in the story to focus on the “Duel Monsters” card game and was the first season licensed for an English language release by 4Kids Entertainment. The first season of the series, which fans often dub as “Season 0,” has such deadly games of chance with horrible consequences that fans could not believe it was a part of this series at first.

