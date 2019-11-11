Yu-Gi-Oh Fan Shows Off Impressive Blue-Eyes White Dragon Tattoo

The Yu-Gi-Oh! franchise has introduced tons of monsters, spells, and traps cards over the course of its super long tenure, but few of them have had the same amount of impact as the Blue-Eyes White Dragon. Thanks to the series beginning with Seto Kaiba purporting them to be the rarest monster in the Duel Monsters card game — which hilariously didn’t translate to real life given that a Blue-Eyes White Dragon was included with each starter pack — it’s been nearly impossible for any monster to reach the same audience. You also won’t find many others tattooed on someone’s body.

Reddit user Kelbidrome404 shared their amazing Blue-Eyes Ultimate Dragon tattoo crafted by artist Hana Oni (who you can find on Instagram here), and it’s been a huge hit with fans thanks to the high amount of detail and fantastic color work.

The awesome tattoo gives each Blue-Eyes Ultimate Dragon head its own spotlight as it looks like it’s almost tearing through the arm. With bright blue highlights and powerful claws, this tattoo is definitely ready to duel all its own. It captures all of the power of the Ultimate Dragon, and it’s no wonder that this dragon has been such a big hit with artists.

First introduced during the Duelist Kingdom arc of the original series, the Blue-Eyes Ultimate Dragon came about when Kaiba fused his three Blue-Eyes together in a non-sanctioned duel against Yugi. This was back when Kaiba really was willing to go all out, and even threatened to kill himself in order to win the duel against Yugi. This doesn’t take him much farther, however, as he loses to Pegasus soon after. But even with this, Kaiba never lost his love of the Blue-Eyes White Dragon, and that love has resulted in awesome tributes like this!

Yu-Gi-Oh! was originally created by Kazuki Takahashi for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, and ran from September 1996 to March 2004. The series follows Yugi Mutou, a young boy who solves an ancient puzzle and is possessed by the spirit of the Egyptian pharoah. Being skilled at deadly games, the Pharoah goes on to create and solve problems for Yugi based on deadly games of chance.

Two anime adaptations were created for the series, but the one most fans will recognize is Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters. Duel Monsters was the first arc in the story to focus on the “Duel Monsters” card game and was the first season licensed for an English language release by 4Kids Entertainment. The first season of the series, which fans often dub as “Season 0,” has such deadly games of chance with horrible consequences that fans could not believe it was a part of this series at first.