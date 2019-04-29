Yu-Gi-Oh Fans Spot One Clever Pokemon Easter Egg

Yu-Gi-Oh! is one of the biggest manga and anime franchises offered today, and it has only gotten much bigger over its 20 year long tenure. The real life card game inspired by the series is just as huge, and has expanded to thousands of different types of cards over its long run too. This has resulted into a few cards being a little playful and referencing outside pop culture, and fans have spotted a clever Pokemon Easter Egg hidden in one of the newer cards.

The Performapal line of monster cards were introduced in Yu-Gi-Oh! Arc-V, and they make their mark by being a cute line of magician inspired monsters. But one monster in particular looks a lot like the starter Pokemon Charmander.

As highlighted by Toku-Nation on Reddit, the monster card Performapal Lizardraw shares a striking resemblance to Charmander. The resemblance is most noticeable in the monster’s head, which does match Charmander’s design. Fans have made all sorts of jokes pertaining to this by referencing the “Can I copy your homework?” meme, and that Charmander is trying to work its way into Yu-Gi-Oh without being noticed.

But the biggest Easter Egg comes with the name as “Lizardraw” is awfully close to Charizard’s original Japanese name, “Lizardon.” Now this isn’t an official confirmation that this design was inspired by the Pokemon favorite, but it’s definitely a good argument for it. That’s just one too many coincidences.

Yu-Gi-Oh! was originally created by Kazuki Takahashi for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, and ran from September 1996 to March 2004. The series follows Yugi Mutou, a young boy who solves an ancient puzzle and is possessed by the spirit of the Egyptian pharoah. Being skilled at deadly games, the Pharoah goes on to create and solve problems for Yugi based on deadly games of chance.

Two anime adaptations were created for the series, but the one most fans will recognize is Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters. Duel Monsters was the first arc in the story to focus on the “Duel Monsters” card game and was the first season licensed for an English language release by 4Kids Entertainment. The first season of the series, which fans often dub as “Season 0,” has such deadly games of chance with horrible consequences that fans could not believe it was a part of this series at first.

