Yu-Gi-Oh Fan Hypes Halloween with Special Dark Magician Girl Costume

✖

Yu-Gi-Oh! might not be the first series you immediately think of when it comes to Halloween, but now one artist has changed that with a spooky Halloween take on Dark Magician Girl. Kazuki Takahashi's series has gone through a huge number of changes over the years from when it initially debuted, and although it's much different than its first darker incarnation, the series still has struck a major chord with fans over the years thanks to the number of standout character and monster designs introduced in that time. One such standout is the Dark Magician Girl.

First revealed to be a part of Yugi Muto's deck during the Battle City arc of the original series, Dark Magician Girl has been a major icon of the Yu-Gi-Oh! franchise ever since (even briefly returning during each of Yugi's later appearances in the franchise alongside the original Dark Magician). Now artist @lisa.mancinerh (who you can find more work from on Instagram here) has given this iconic monster a whole new look with a spooky makeover for the Halloween holiday. You can check it out below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lisa Mancini (@lisa.mancinerh) on Oct 25, 2020 at 8:49am PDT

Yu-Gi-Oh's original incarnation is a much better fit for the spooky season than you would expect as it's a far darker take on the franchise than we have now. Rather than playing children's card games to solve each conflict, instead the spirit within the Millennium Puzzle challenged all kinds of people to deadly shadow games that involved terrible tortures and consequences. It even got an anime adaptation that didn't make it over to the West.

Labeled as "Season 0" by fans in the West, it was never officially licensed for an English language release like the later Duel Monsters influenced seasons that debuted over in the United States and started the huge boom that kicked off a new era of anime and merchandising several years ago.

But what do you think? What's your impression of this Halloween makeover for Yu-Gi-Oh's Dark Magician Girl? Do you think it would be a good fit for the original series? Would you want to see Dark Magician Girl make a return to the anime franchise some time in the future? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!