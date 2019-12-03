Yu-Gi-Oh Just Revealed The Series’ Best Collectible Figure Yet

Unlike its “cousin” Pokemon, Yu-Gi-Oh! decided to do things a little different when it came to the anime that follows duelists attempting to become the best in the world. With the pocket monster series deciding to keep its camera focused directly on Ash Ketchum, the card dueling anime instead swaps protagonists and worlds with each new story installment. While the first season introduced us to the world of Yugi Moto as he wrestled with fellow duelists and ancient Egyptian curses, the follow up to this shook things up by focusing instead on academies that taught students how to duel!

Twitter User AmiAmiEnglish shared this amazing figurine that brings to life the rival to the protagonist of Yu-Gi-Oh! GX with the “full of himself” Chazz Princeton receiving one of the most gorgeous dueling monster models that we’ve seen to date from the popular franchise:

Chazz is very similar to the rival that came before him in the first Yu-Gi-Oh! series: Seto Kaiba. With both of these duelists thinking more highly of themselves than they should and allowing their pride to lead them, Chazz is portrayed as a bit more humorous than the stoic, vicious character that is Kaiba. The English Dub specifically took the opportunity to inject a ton of humor into Chazz, adding catchphrases to his repertoire as “Chazz It Up!”

While no release date has been revealed for when fans of Yu-Gi-Oh! can own “The Chazz”, its clear that this is one of the best figurines that has been made for the franchise so far. The model also comes with three of Chazz’s favorite duel monsters, with the black coated duelist realizing that the way the cards are used is more important than simply gathering the strongest decks you possible can.

Yu-Gi-Oh! was originally created by Kazuki Takahashi for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, and ran from September 1996 to March 2004. The series follows Yugi Mutou, a young boy who solves an ancient puzzle and is possessed by the spirit of the Egyptian pharoah. Being skilled at deadly games, the Pharoah goes on to create and solve problems for Yugi based on deadly games of chance.