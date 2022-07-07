Yu-Gi-Oh Creator Kazuki Takahashi Dies at 60

Reports from Japan have confirmed Kazuki Takahashi, the creator of Yu-Gi-Oh, has passed away. Japanese outlets such as NHK received word from the Japan Coast Guard that the 60-year-old artist was discovered off the shore of Okinawa earlier this week. Takahashi's identity was confirmed after a brief investigation that is still ongoing as the creator was found wearing snorkeling gear 300 meters from the shore. At this time, no cause of death has been revealed, and the Coast Guard is continuing its investigation into the unthinkable tragedy.

Takahashi's manga career started in 1982, but he didn't become a household name until Weekly Shonen Jump! published Yu-Gi-Oh! in 1996. The series starred a young boy named Yugi Mutou, who unlocked a darker, secondary personality when he solved the mysterious Millennium Puzzle, an ancient Egyptian artifact. Initially, Yu-Gi-Oh! focused on Yugi using various kinds of games to punish the wicked, but the comic truly found success when it started to focus on a trading card game. Although Takahashi initially wanted the card game to make only a few appearances in the series, it eventually became the cornerstone of a massive franchise that spanned TV, movies, video games, and of course, a popular card game with a wide-ranging and active fanbase that remains active to this day. Although Yu-Gi-Oh! ended in 2004, the anime and its various spinoffs continue to be active to this day. A free-to-play game called Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel has drawn in many new fans to the card game, bringing in thousands of new players per day.

After the Yu-Gi-Oh! manga ended in 2004, Takahashi continued to oversee the franchise and work on various other one-off projects. Just two weeks ago, Marvel and Viz published Marvel's Secret Reverse, a one-off manga by Takahashi starring Spider-Man and Iron Man. Appropriately, Marvel's Secret Reverse featured the heroes visiting a gaming convention. Takahashi was also awarded the Inkpot Award at Comic-Con International for his contributions to the comics industry.