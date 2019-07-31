Yu-Gi-Oh, Tokyo Ghoul Actress Nami Miyahara Gives Birth

It seems congratulations are in order for one of anime’s own stars! Thanks to brand-new report, fans have learned voice actress Nami Miyahara has given birth to a baby boy.

According to Anime News Network, the 40-year-old actress announced the birth on July 29. Miyahara said her baby boy was born healthy. The actress said her son is drinking milk “every three hours” and that motherhood has been an amazing experience so far.

Of course, this does mean Miyahara will be taking a break from work. Fans will know the actress best for her work on projects like Doremi, Yu-Gi-Oh! Zexal, and even Tokyo Ghoul. Miyahara says she plans to resume work eventually and meet fans again at future events. However, she is dedicating her time these days to her newborn.

For those wanting to know more about the star, she got her start in voice acting back in 1997. Miyahara has starred in Astro Boy, Devilman Crybaby, and Digimon: The Golden Digimentals. As for television, Miyahara has been in series like Tokyo Ghoul:re, Yu-Gi-Oh! Zexal, and Inazuma Eleven.

Have you sent the actress well wishes yet?