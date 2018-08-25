‘Yu-Gi-Oh VRAINS’ Listing Special North American Premiere

Yu-Gi-Oh! VRAINS has been available in Japan since its premiere in 2017, but fans in North America have been waiting for their chance to see the series’ English dub. Now fans in Canada will soon have their chance.

New TV listings for Canadian network Teletoon reveal that Yu-Gi-Oh! VRAINS will soon have its premiere September 1 at 1:00PM EST, with the second episode following on September 2 in the same timeslot.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As first spotted by I Miss Bionix, VRAINS will be replacing the timeslot currently occupied by its anime predecessor Arc-V. Interestingly, the series is currently available for streaming on Crunchyroll but since the service is blocked in Canada, this will be the first opportunity many fans in Canada will have to see the series for themselves since Fathom Events held a special event premiere of the dub earlier this year.

The English dub first had a special premiere in North America during screenings of Yu-Gi-Oh! The Movie: The Pyramid of Light in March as a special gift on top of the film’s anniversary screening, and it received quite a positive response from those in attendance.

Now that the English dub of the series is set to make its broadcast debut, hopefully it will soon make its way to other territories.

Yu-Gi-Oh! VRAINS is the fifth spin-off of the main series following Yu-Gi-Oh! Arc-V (and sixth anime series in total), and started airing in 2017. It takes place ten years into the future, where Duel Monsters is played through virtual reality tech. It follows a young boy named Yusaku who is dueling to defeat a mysterious hacker group that has run rampant throughout the virtual world. The series can currently be found streaming in Japanese with English subtitles on Crunchyroll, and they describe the series as such:

“In “Den City” where the latest network has developed, people were dueling day and night in the VR world called “LINK VRAINS” managed by SOL Technology Inc. The main character, Yusaku Fujiki is a quiet high school student with a great insight. He has been dueling, transforming himself into his avatar “Playmaker”, to battle the “The Knights of Hanoi” that plots to destroy “LINK VRAINS.”

Yu-Gi-Oh! was originally created by Kazuki Takahashi for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jumpmagazine, and ran from September 1996 to March 2004. The series follows Yugi Mutou, a young boy who solves an ancient puzzle and is possessed by the spirit of the Egyptian pharoah. Being skilled at deadly games, the Pharoah goes on to create and solve problems for Yugi based on deadly games of chance.

The series is celebrating its 20th Anniversary this year, and it’s now more popular than ever. Some collectors have made the merchandise even more valuable than ever, with some of the rarest cards in the trading card game selling for ridiculous amounts.

via I Miss Bionix