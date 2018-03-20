‘Yu-Gi-Oh! VRAINS’ Reveals New Anime Characters, Cast

Yu-Gi-Oh! fans have been sticking with VRAINS through its recent production troubles, and they’re going to be rewarded for this dedication soon with many new characters and situations for Yusaku to confront and overcome.

Along with a new ending theme, four characters and their voice actors have been revealed before their official introduction into the series in April.

New anime cast and characters for “Yu-Gi-Oh! VRAINS” to debut in April. The new ending theme “BOY” will be performed by uchuu https://t.co/yWud6ElPFi

Soulburner – (CV: Yuuki Kaiji)

Flame – (CV: Taku Yashiro)

Bowman – (CV: Kenji Matsuda)

Haru – (CV: Ryoko Shiraishi) pic.twitter.com/bYaBgjRdvP — moetron | pKjd (@pKjd) March 19, 2018

The series has had some rough times lately with a few issues behind the scenes leading to an unexpected recap episode, so the new material on the way is surely a good sign for the series’ future.

Yu-Gi-Oh! VRAINS is the sixth version of the series following Yu-Gi-Oh! Arc-V and started airing in 2017, and has only been available as a simulcast on Crunchyroll in its native Japanese with English subtitles until now. It takes place ten years into the future, where Duel Monsters is played through virtual reality tech. It follows a young boy named Yusaku who is dueling to defeat a mysterious hacker group that has run rampant throughout the virtual world.

For those unfamiliar with Yu-Gi-Oh!, the series was originally created by Kazuki Takahashi. It ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump from September 1996 to March 2004. The series follows Yugi Mutou, a young boy who solves an ancient puzzle and is possessed by the spirit of the Egyptian pharoah. Being skilled at deadly games, the Pharoah goes on to create and solve problems for Yugi based on deadly games of chance.

Two anime series were created for the series, but the one most fans will recognize is Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters. Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters was the first arc in the story to focus on the “Duel Monsters” card game and was the first season licensed for an English language release by 4Kids Entertainment. The first season of the series, which fans often dub as “Season 0,” was more focuses on deadly games of chance with horrible consequences. It’s a darker season of the series featuring many changes from the series’ identity later on.