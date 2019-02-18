Funko Reveals ‘Yu Yu Hakusho’ Figures

Funko’s line of Pop figures have expanded to all sorts of awesome anime properties like Dragon Ball, My Hero Academia, Fairy Tail, Bleach among many more, and slowly but surely many requested classics are getting their own renditions.

One sought after series has been Yu Yu Hakusho, and Funko revealed a wave for the series coming during New York Toy Fair 2019. You can check them out below.

This wave of Funko Pop! figures coming for the series feature the main crew of Yusuku, Kuwabara, Kurama, and Botan, along with Hiei, who’s currently listed as exclusive but there’s no specific retailer given at the moment. Each of the figures features their spirit weapons, and quite a bit of detail.

There’s currently no concrete release date for the figures on Funko’s official blog, but you can pre-order them at the link here. Note that Entertainment Earth currently lists them with a July 2019 release, but that’s unconfirmed at the moment. If you’re curious about the other properties getting new Funko Pop! figures, you can find the full list of announcements here.

Yu Yu Hakusho was originally created by Yoshihiro Togashi for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 1990. The story follows Yusuke Urameshi, a teenage delinquent who loses his life when he is hit by a car trying to save a child’s life. After passing a series of tests, Yusuke is allowed to return to the living world but with a few caveats. With the gained ability to see spirits and demons, Yusuke is given the title of “Underworld Detective” and must solve various cases of spirits running amok in the living world.

Yu Yu Hakusho recently celebrated its 25th Anniversary with a return OVA special featuring the returning staff of director Noriyuki Abe, and the voice cast of Nozomu Sasaki as Yusuke Urameshi, Shigeru Chiba as Kazuma Kuwabara, Megumi Ogata as Kurama, and Nobuyuki Hiyama as Hiei. Covering two different stories, the OVA adapts “Two Shots,” which is a side-manga story revealing how Kurama and Hiei first met, and “All or Nothing,” the second-to-last chapter of Yoshihiro Togashi’s original manga which sees Yusuke and the gang try and solve a major terrorist crisis.

