‘Yu Yu Hakusho’ Announces Shonen Jump Special

Both Yu Yu Hakusho and Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump are celebrating major anniversaries this year, and now they are coming together in a pretty big way with a special edition release of the magazine.

Shueisha announced a Yu Yu Hakusho special edition release of the magazine highlighting the series’ ten best chapters (as voted by fans) and a reprint of the series’ final chapter.

As a special celebration of Weekly Shonen Jump‘s 50th Anniversary, the “Yu Yu Hakusho Jump” special is the second of four special releases that re-print famous chapters of manga in the magazine. The results of the fan vote for the series’ ten best chapters have yet to be revealed, but it will be a fun and nostalgic experience seeing the series return to the magazine.

The anniversary special releases began with a celebration of Fist of the North Star in September, with follow up special magazines highlighting Dragon Ball this November, and Kinnikuman in December. Meaning Yu Yu Hakusho is in good company.

Yu Yu Hakusho is also currently releasing a new line of Blu-ray releases for the 25th anniversary, and a new anime special will be bundled along with the fourth volume of the series releasing on October 26 in Japan. Produced by Studio Pierrot, who animated the original anime series as well, the OVA will feature the returning staff of director Noriyuki Abe, and the voice cast of Nozomu Sasaki as Yusuke Urameshi, Shigeru Chiba as Kazuma Kuwabara, Megumi Ogata as Kurama, and Nobuyuki Hiyama as Hiei.

Covering two different stories, the OVA will adapt “Two Shots,” which is a side-manga story revealing how Kurama and Hiei first met, and “All or Nothing,” the second-to-last chapter of Yoshihiro Togashi’s original manga which sees Yusuke and the gang try and solve a major terrorist crisis.

Yu Yu Hakusho was originally created by Yoshihiro Togashi for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 1990. The story follows Yusuke Urameshi, a teenage delinquent who loses his life when he is hit by a car trying to save a child’s life. After passing a series of tests, Yusuke is allowed to return to the living world but with a few caveats. With the gained ability to see spirits and demons, Yusuke is given the title of “Underworld Detective” and must solve various cases of spirits running amok in the living world.

