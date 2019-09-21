Yu-Gi-Oh Artist Channels Dragon Ball With Impressive Goku Sketch

The story of Yugi Moto is an interesting one, following the Duel Monster playing teen as he attempts to becoming the greatest duelist in the world and maintaining the relationship he has with the ancient pharaoh living inside his head. Yu-Gi-Oh! has since branched past the story of Yugi and followed numerous protagonists attempting to obtain the same dream, through training and frequent battles. Though not exactly fisticuffs, this lifestyle for the top players of Duel Monsters does reflect that of Son Goku from the Dragon Ball franchise. Recently, the creator Yu-Gi-Oh!, Kazuki Takahashi, decided to lend his artistic talents to that of the world of Dragon Ball with his own interpretation of Goku.

Twitter User Goveta XV shared this drawing from the Dragon Ball 30th Anniversary History Book that takes Takahashi’s talents and applies them to the main protagonist of the Shonen series, giving the Saiyan a brand new spin:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Goku Drawn by Kazuki Takahashi(Yu-Gi-Oh Manga Writer and Illustrator) for the Dragon Ball 30th Anniversary History Book :2016 pic.twitter.com/3pxECwTv9O — GovetaXV🐉 (Pretty Sarcastic) (@GovetaXV) September 17, 2019

You can clearly see the influence of Takahashi in Goku’s face here, taking a very similar look to those characters that appear in the Yu-Gi-Oh! franchise. Shenron may look closer to a Duel Monster than anything else, but it’s an amazing interpretation and definitely worth checking out! The Dragon Ball 30th Anniversary History Book has brought together some of the biggest anime and manga creators the world over to give their own interpretations of the franchise’s characters, creating some seriously amazing artwork in the process.

What do you think of this new take on the classic Son Goku from the creator of Yu-Gi-Oh!? Would you like to see Akira Toriyama’s take on the king of dueling himself, Yugi Moto? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, saiyans, and duel monsters!

Yu-Gi-Oh! was originally created by Kazuki Takahashi for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, and ran from September 1996 to March 2004. The series follows Yugi Mutou, a young boy who solves an ancient puzzle and is possessed by the spirit of the Egyptian pharoah. Being skilled at deadly games, the Pharoah goes on to create and solve problems for Yugi based on deadly games of chance.

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block on Saturday evenings, and is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese-language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. The manga has chapters that can currently be read for free thanks to Viz Media, and Dragon Ball Super’s big movie, Dragon Ball Super: Broly, is now available on Blu-ray and DVD.