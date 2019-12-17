Clever Yu-Gi-Oh Artwork Turns Kaiba Into Jurassic World Wrangler

Yu-Gi-Oh! features a huge amount of duel monsters, some of which just so happen to be dinosaurs, so it’s no surprise that some fans would make the connection between the card battling franchise and arguably the most popular dinosaur franchise of them all with the Jurassic Park/Jurassic World film series. One fan specifically has united the franchises in a hilarious way, having Seto Kaiba wrangling his Blue Eyes White Dragons in a way that’s similar to Chris Pratt’s character in the Jurassic World franchise.

Twitter User And Artist Moneco17 shared this adorable artwork that has one of the most recognizable duel monsters in the card battling franchise, with the anti-hero of Seto Kaiba attempting to calm his most well known creatures with a Jurassic World style technique:

Much like Dragon Ball’s Vegeta or Naruto’s Sasuke Uchiha, Seto Kaiba acted as the perfect foil for Yugi Moto, the protagonist, and arguably most well known character, of the first season of the Yu-Gi-Oh! franchise. Refusing to suffer defeat or admit that he was wrong, Kaiba throughout is so smug that you can’t help but love to hate him during each of his battles with both Yugi and the other duelists to be found in the series.

Though Kaiba played his biggest role in the first installment of the franchise, his presence was felt throughout with the likes of Yu-Gi-Oh! GX wherein Seto established a Duel Academy to train a new generation of duelists to flood the world.

Yu-Gi-Oh! was originally created by Kazuki Takahashi for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, and ran from September 1996 to March 2004. The series follows Yugi Mutou, a young boy who solves an ancient puzzle and is possessed by the spirit of the Egyptian pharoah. Being skilled at deadly games, the Pharoah goes on to create and solve problems for Yugi based on deadly games of chance. Two anime adaptations were created for the series, but the one most fans will recognize is Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters. Duel Monsters was the first arc in the story to focus on the “Duel Monsters” card game and was the first season licensed for an English language release by 4Kids Entertainment. The first season of the series, which fans often dub as “Season 0,” has such deadly games of chance with horrible consequences that fans could not believe it was a part of this series at first.