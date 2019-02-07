‘Yu-Gi-Oh!’ Fan Upgrades Public Transport Using Duel Disk

Public transportation is a necessary part of life for billions around the world, but it isn’t always a joy. At times, catching a bus can be a drag, but it seems one anime fan in Japan has figured out the perfect way to spice the whole thing up.

Want to know how? Well, to start, you are going to need a Duel Disk to kick things off.

Over on Twitter, a now-viral video is going around the anime fandom courtesy of Jake Caprino. The fan hit up social media with a fan showing the world “how you use public transport in Japan”, and it is pretty brilliant.

This is how you use public transport in Japan. pic.twitter.com/81SLF7GFXp — Jake Caprino (@Swaps4) February 7, 2019

As you can see in the video below, the clip begins easily enough as a camera focuses on a man standing outside a subway turnstile. The electronic gate isn’t nearly as scary as a Blue-Eyes White Dragon, but that doesn’t stop this fan from pulling out his Duel Disk to take care of it.

As the boy walks up, fans can see he has a Duel Disk on one arm, and he uses it to summon his most powerful card — his transit pass. The epic pull ends with the fan swiping his subway card, allowing him to pass through and take all of the gate’s life points with him.

Of course, this is a rather extra way to do transit, but it is effective either way. It does require fans to have a Duel Disk handy, and that is about to become easier for Yu-Gi-Oh! fans. Late last year, Konami and Mattel confirmed they were teaming up to release a new Duel Disk replica for fans. So far, there is no word on when the item will drop in Japan or internationally, but the sweet prop will definitely help travelers use the heart of the cards to make their trips home more fun if they’re feeling bored.

Yu-Gi-Oh! was originally created by Kazuki Takahashi for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, and ran from September 1996 to March 2004. The series follows Yugi Mutou, a young boy who solves an ancient puzzle and is possessed by the spirit of the Egyptian pharoah. Being skilled at deadly games, the Pharoah goes on to create and solve problems for Yugi based on deadly games of chance.

Two anime adaptations were created for the series, but the one most fans will recognize is Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters. Duel Monsters was the first arc in the story to focus on the “Duel Monsters” card game and was the first season licensed for an English language release by 4Kids Entertainment.