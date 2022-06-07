Netflix Announces Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead Live-Action Movie

✖

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead has been steadily flying off the shelves ever since the manga first hit back in 2018, and now Netflix will be branching out the franchise in a whole new way with a new live-action movie project in the works! The anime to live-action adaptations might have released to mixed responses from fans lately, but the streaming service has actually had a lot more success with adapting manga and manhwa releases instead. One major recent case was Haro Aso's Alice in Borderland, and now Netflix has tapped the creator's newest series for a new live-action project of its own.

One of the major announcements during Netflix's Geeked Week this year was that Alice in Borderland would be returning for a second season, and now Haro Aso and Kotaro Takata's Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead will be getting a live-action movie project of its own. Celebrating the announcement by confirming that Eiji Akaso will start as the lead character, Akira Tendo, you can check out the first look at the new Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead movie below to get an idea of just what kind of movie fans will be in for with this one:

need more undead in your life? ZOM 100: BUCKET LIST OF THE DEAD is a zombie movie about a young man whose dull life is invigorated when a zombie apocalypse hits his town #GeekedWeek pic.twitter.com/P0sSwcKF3i — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) June 7, 2022

The series has been a major cult hit with fans since its launch in Shogakukan's Monthly Sunday Gene-X magazine, but thankfully there are ways to check it out outside of Japan. If you wanted to seek out Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead's original manga series, Viz Media has licensed the series for an official release and you can find the volumes on shelves now. They describe the first volume of Haro Aso and Kotaro Takata's series as such:

"In a trash-filled apartment, 24-year-old Akira Tendo watches a zombie movie with lifeless, envious eyes. After spending three hard years at an exploitative corporation in Japan, his spirit is broken. He can't even muster the courage to confess his feelings to his beautiful co-worker Ohtori. Then one morning, he stumbles upon his landlord eating lunch—which happens to be another tenant! The whole city's swarming with zombies, and even though he's running for his life, Akira has never felt more alive!"

What do you think? How do you feel about Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead getting a live-action movie with Netflix? What are you hoping to see from the manga make the jump to the movie? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!