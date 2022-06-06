Alice in Borderland Releases First Look at Season 2

✖

Alice in Borderland is getting its new season ready behind the scenes, and fans can get a look at the adaptation's return right now. Earlier today, Netflix dropped an update on the manga adaptation in light of its Geeked Week event. So if you want to check up on the hit show, you can find season two's first stills below.

As you can see, a set of three stills from Alice in Borderland season two has been released. They focus on Ryohei Arisu and Yuzuha Usagi as usual. It seems Usagi is rocking some wild new gear while another still shows Arisu looking taken aback at something off-screen. And when the pair are together, one still shows the leads huddled together as they plot out their next big strategy.

The next stage of the game has begun. ALICE IN BORDERLAND Season 2 is coming soon to Netflix #GeekedWeek pic.twitter.com/O6XZOCeC8l — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) June 6, 2022

At this time, Alice in Borderland does not have a release date for season two just yet. Netflix renewed the series two weeks after season one launched, and its first eight episodes were met with praise. And of course, its success brought attention to the Alice in Borderland manga penned by Haro Aso.

If you want to know more about Alice in Borderland, you can check out its official synopsis below:

"Eighteen-year-old Ryohei Arisu is sick of his life. School sucks, his love life is a joke, and his future feels like impending doom. As he struggles to exist in a world that can't be bothered with him, Ryohei feels like everything would be better if he were anywhere else. When a strange fireworks show transports him and his friends to a parallel world, Ryohei thinks all his wishes have come true. But this new world isn't an empty paradise, it's a vicious game. And the only way to survive is to play.

The first game starts with a bang, but Ryohei manages to beat the clock and save his friends. It's a short-lived victory, however, as they discover that winning only earns them a few days' grace period. If they want to get home, they're going to have to start playing a lot harder."

