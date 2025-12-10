Dragon Ball Z Build-a-Scene Funko Pops Bring to Life An Iconic Gohan vs. Cell Battle

One of Dragon Ball Z’s most iconic moments has been turned into a pretty awesome pair of Funko Pops. During the infamous Cell Saga, Gohan, son of Goku, takes on Cell in a lone battle after all of his friends and family have been slain. With one final bit of power, Gohan connects with his father Goku after he has passed, and together they channel their energy to create an extra powerful Kamehameha. The Father-Son Kamehameha is able to take down the futuristic parasite, bringing peace back to Planet Earth. Funko’s Dragon Ball Z Cell Deluxe Funko Pop! Figure combines with the Dragon Ball Gohan Funko Pop! Moment to create the complete moment from the manga and anime.

Funko Pop DBZ Build-A-Scene Pre-Orders

Gohan’s Funko Pop even has a bit of scruff on his face to match his battle-torn design in the anime. If you’re like me and you’re looking for the perfect DBZ Pop to complete your collection, these could be them. Pre-orders are available now here at Entertainment Earth, and you can find direct links to Amazon below.

