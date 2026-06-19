1995 ToyBiz Prototype Venom Action Figure Is Way Scarier Than The One You Bought In Stores

Swappable accessories and body parts is something we take for granted in modern action figures. However, these added features were revolutionary during the late ‘80s and early ‘90s. The fact that you could remove a particular part of a figure and replace it with another was mind-blowing, especially when it let you swap the mask or the helmet of an action figure. You can bet this feature required a lot of prototyping to ensure that everything fit properly. However, in some rare cases, the prototype ends up looking better than the final version.

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Take, for instance, this prototype of the 1995 ToyBiz Spider-Man Venom II figure listed on eBay. It looks almost identical to the one that was eventually released. The body, painting, and even the alternate Eddie Brock head is the same. However, there’s quite a noticeable change to the Venom head. The Venom head in the final version of the figure features wide eyes, a closed mouth, and the Symbiote’s tongue sticking out. While it perfectly encapsulates the character, the prototype version actually looks a bit scary. What’s scarier, though, is the $4,999.95 price the seller has put on it.

Prototype For ToyBiz Venom II Action Figure Is On Sale On eBay

The prototype head features narrower eyes, with its mouth slightly open, and better detailing on the character’s trademark giant teeth. It objectively looks way scarier than the final version, making Venom look more like a horror character than a comic book villain. Perhaps that’s why it never made it out of the prototyping stage. ToyBiz may have thought that parents would find it too scary for their kids, and instead opted for a more toned down version for the final rendition of the action figure.

The figure itself appears to be in decent condition, only featuring a little paint-chipping on the back of the left thigh. However, that’s easily fixable with some paint and a steady hand. The neat thing about this figure is that prototypes generally don’t look as good as the final figure, mostly due to the lack of detailing. However, this prototype Venom II action figure looks better than the final version, in my opinion. It brings out the true horror of a character like Venom, which has evidently been softened by the manufacturers in the production version.

The pictures don’t feature the Symbiote chest plate that came with the final figure, but the prototype head more than makes up for it. If you ever missed out on getting a toy because your parents thought it was too scary, now’s your chance to finally grab it.

Do you think this prototype Venom head looks better than the final version? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!