Heritage Auctions Is About To Have A Massive Auction On Vintage G.I. Joe Figures And Vehicles

The classic 1980s G.I. Joe line is without a doubt one of the most popular and beloved line of toys ever created. A massive roster of characters, unique accessories, epic vehicles, and even some massive play sets made playtime truly awesome. Almost everyone had at least one of these figures, be it from the G.I. Joe faction, or the evil Cobra organisation. Many of us still might have a few of them lying around, but if you’re an avid collector, Heritage Auctions is about to have a massive auction on these vintage toys.

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Starting June 17, the auction house will open bidding for a huge collection of G.I. Joe toys. Just to give you an idea of how wide the lot is, it’s not just the ‘80s line that will be available, but a wide variety of figures, vehicles, and sets ranging from the 1960s to the early 2000s. Everyone from Cobra Commander to Mutt will be available to bid on. Considering how popular this line is, you can expect bids for some of the items to reach well into the high thousands. Taking a look at the lot, I can tell you that it features quite a few items that I always wanted as a kid, and may still even want today.

Heritage Auctions Is About To Have A Massive Auction For G.I. Joe Collectors

Bear with me, as I go through some of the items in the lot as a huge G.I.Joe fan. First up, we have the original Sam Petrucci package artwork for the 1965 G.I. Joe Jeep Combat Set. It features one of the earliest variants of the toy line, where the Joes were uniformed soldiers, rather than unique individuals with customised attire. Next up is one of my favourites, a three-in-one pack of the Cobra high command, featuring Cobra Commander, Baroness, and Destro in his “Pimp Daddy” outfit. I really wanted this one as a kid and didn’t know that’s what Destro’s outfit was called. Then we have a big one, the USS Flagg Aircraft Carrier which worked in tandem with the Skystriker jet. You’d be the most popular kid in school if you had one of these.

As a G.I. Joe fan since childhood, it’s pretty tough for me to stop naming all the cool items in the lot. Some of the big names featured are Firefly, Wild Bill, Roadblock, Zap, and of course, Snake Eyes. The vehicles on the lot include the Night Striker hovercraft, the Wolverine Armored Missile Vehicle, the Retaliator chopper, and the iconic red Cobra Sentry and Missile System. This is one auction you don’t want to miss if you’re a fan of the Real American Hero.

How many of these G.I. Joe action figures do you still have? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!