7 Pages of Harry Potter Script Just Sold But It’s Who They Belonged to That Drove Up the Price

People will pay a lot of money for unexpected items. Even for some Harry Potter script pages, though, $20,000 seems like a huge price for someone to pay for just seven printed pages from Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2. During Prop Store’s recent Summer Entertainment Auction one of the most surprising lots consisted of what can only really be described as sheets of printed paper continating a scene from the final movie in the Harry Potter saga. The pre-sale estimate on the lot was a high-end of $6,000, a steep amount in itself, but it took no time for the price to conjure up that amount and keep climbing. By the time the hammer fell, the winning bid sat at $22,680, an amount that even the most fanatical Harry Potter fan would admit seems too magical to be true. There is, however a simple reason as to why this auction attracted so much attention; the pages belonged to Severus Snape actor Alan Rickman.

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Rickman, who played Snape across all eight films, delivered one of the most memorable and loved performances of the entire franchise. His passing just over a decade ago was a huge shock to everyone and for many, having a piece of the legacy of one of the greatest actors of his generation is something that can stretch purse-strings a little more than usual. The seven script pages sold in this lot were Rickman’s own hand-annotated sheets from the flashback sequence in which Snape is implored to protect Lily Potter and her family, the moment every discovered why Snape had seemed to have been playing the villain for so much of the saga. The Rickman-owned script for the scene that changed the audiences view of Snape in just a few fateful moments before the character died after being attacked by Voldemort’s pet snake, Nigini, would be worth quite a sum even if it was just a plain, printed set of lines. However, it was much more than that.

These Script Pages Are a One-of-a-Kind Insight into Alan Rickman’s Acting Process

Rickman was well known for making sure that he understood every scene he ever played, and in order to do that, the actor would take sheets of the script and add his own annotations. In these examples, all of which contain a “222” watermark across them, Rickman’s lines are highlighted but also were handwritten on the back by Rickman himself. Verified by an expert in the field, the handwriting is authenticated as Rickman’s, which means that these script pages go beyond the significance of the scene or the franchise, and become a personal view of the man, the actor, and the process he would go through when playing some of his most iconic roles.

Many items that come to auction through Prop Store are one of several versions of something, whether that is a costume, a screen-used prop, or production-used script. In this instance, the seven pieces of paper are completely unique, and it will likely be many years before these become available to purchase again – if ever. That scarcity can make bidders push the envelope a little more than they might have if there were three or four such items known to be out there in the world. Add in the significance of Rickman’s handwriting, something that will never be replicated, and the pivotal nature of the scene – a revealing moment that Rickman had been told about and kept secret for many years while playing Snape – and it creates an almost mystical item that was never going to sell for its $6,000 estimate. Taking everything into account, just over $22,000 seems like the right price for a personal lot that holds an insight into the working process of one of cinema’s much missed stars while playing what was arguably his defining role.