A Complete Set of the Most Controversial Trading Cards of the 60s Is Up for Auction

In 1962, a series of trading cards hit shelves that ignited the imagination of children and the outrage of their parents: Topps’ ultra-violent “Mars Attacks” trading cards, infamous for their gruesome, graphic content. Under heavy pressure from parents’ groups, retailers, and even law enforcement, Topps pulled the cards from shelves the same year they were released. What sets were produced were usually thrown out by irate parents or hidden by fascinated children.

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But the cards had already made their mark as a cult hit; they’ve been reissued several times over the decades, and even inspired a feature film adaptation in 1996. All of this has only served to enhance the collectability of the original cards, with some selling for more than 3k apiece. Now, a low-grade set up for auction at Heritage is a rare chance for an entry-level complete “Mars Attack” collection.

What Made These Cards So Controversial?

Inspired by the popular science fiction films of the fifties (with designer Len Brown name-checking 1955’s This Island Earth as an inspiration for the Martians’ bulbous craniums), the original “Mars Attacks” trading cards were unleashed on an unsuspecting world by Topps under an assumed name.

Nervous at the potential backlash to the violent cards, Topps’ president Joel Shorin had them issue without the Topps trademark, instead sold under the dummy company name “Bubbles Inc.” Prior to release, Shorin sent more than a dozen of the fifty-five card set back to artist Bob Powell for revision, hoping to tone down the violence. Yes, the “Mars Attacks” cards that were released are the toned-down version.

Shorin’s concerns turned out to be well-founded: within months of the limited-run, regional release of “Mars Attacks” cards, they were a subject of public outcry. Parents and child wellness groups condemned the cards for their lurid, violent, and sexual content, decrying them as a negative influence on children. A district attorney in Connecticut reportedly called Topps to demand that they stop printing the cards.

Not wanting to incur legal trouble, Topps not only stopped printing “Mars Attacks,” but also cancelled distribution of the cards nationwide. The limited, regional availability of the cards is another contributing factor in their rarity: only two sealed packs are known to exist within trading card grader PSA’s census, and it is unknown whether any complete, sealed boxes of the card packs survive.

History of “Mars Attacks” Trading Cards, Explained

Topps

The cards were first reissued in 1964 by the United Kingdom-based Topps affiliate A & BC Gum. Though subject to similar controversy in the U.K, the 1964-issue cards are much less desirable to collectors than the original U.S. release. In collector circles, their similarity to the 1962 set is even regarded as a nuisance, making it more difficult to correctly identify true 1962-issue “Mars Attacks” cards.

Collector interest in the series peaked after the release of Tim Burton’s 1996 Mars Attacks! film, which generated an all-new audience for the cards, and has helped ensure demand for these demented relics of the sixties constantly outpaces supply.

Hardcore “Mars Attacks” collectors spend years assembling complete, high-grade original sets. It’s almost more common to see the high-grade cards circulating among collectors, making a low-grade complete set like this a rarity. For a newcomer “Mars Attack” collector looking to own these cards for the first time, they’ll seldom see a better chance.

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