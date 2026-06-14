A Sealed Copy Of The Original Call Of Duty Could Get You Over $2,800, According To An Auction Listing

You’ve probably read stories about sealed copies of vintage games going for hundreds of thousands of dollars at auctions. For instance, a sealed copy of Super Mario Bros. with a Nintendo Entertainment System was going for over $796,875 at Heritage Auctions, and the bids are still coming in. Of course, it’s only the rarest versions of popular games that demand these whopping prices, further propelled by the condition they’re in. Most younger audiences probably have never even owned such games, let alone them being sealed and in pristine condition. However, you can still make a few thousand dollars off more recent games.

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When I say recent, I mean it in comparison with classic Nintendo Entertainment System cartridges. You’re probably not going to get much for something like Call of Duty Black Ops 3, but say you have a sealed version of the first ever game from the beloved series. That could fetch you a few thousand dollars. Actually, it could fetch you exactly $2,300 according to this listing on Heritage Auctions. The listing reveals that bids for a sealed, 9.4 rated version of the game for PC have reached $2,875 with buyer’s premium.

A Sealed 9.4 Rated Version Of Call Of Duty Is Going For $2,875 At Auction

The game that started it all, Call of Duty gave us our first taste of modern first-person shooters, eventually evolving into the behemoth gaming franchise we know it as today. While Activision and Call of Duty’s reputation isn’t what it used to be, thanks to forgettable campaigns and microtransactions, this copy takes us back to a time when everybody loved the title. Perhaps that’s why some collectors are willing to pay a few grand for it.

However, what’s really interesting about this listing is that it’s a game that some of us might still actually have in our collection. Considering that 2003 was only 23 years ago (gosh I’m old), there’s a high chance that some of us could still actually own a copy of the game. Finding a sealed copy of Super Mario Bros. in a desk drawer is highly unlikely, but I wouldn’t be surprised if you actually have a copy of Call of Duty sitting somewhere in a dusty box. It won’t get you any life-changing money, but the few thousand dollars you might get for it could get you a nice little holiday.

If you really want to make some big bucks, though, finding a vintage Star Wars Boba Fett action figure with a J-slot mechanism could net you $130,000 at an auction house.

Do you think you have a copy of the original Call of Duty lying around at home? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!