Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 Revealed With First Trailer

Activision has officially announced this year’s Call of Duty game, and as leaks indicated previously, it happens to be Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4. After two consecutive years of releasing entries in the Black Ops sub-series, Call of Duty is now returning with a sequel to 2023’s Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3. And while MW3 drew some heavy criticism upon its launch, developer Infinity Ward is looking to make plenty of improvements with MW4 to ensure that it will end up being much more well-received.

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Shown off in its debut trailer, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4‘s campaign has been confirmed to center around a conflict in Korea. The game will once again see the return of Captain Price and the members of Task Force 141, but will also introduce new characters that belong to a squad from South Korea. Outside of the campaign, multiplayer will once again be a prominent component of MW4, as will DMZ, which is Call of Duty’s take on the extraction shooter genre. As for its release, the trailer confirmed that Call of Duty: MW4 will arrive on October 23rd.

“War erupts on the Korean Peninsula as North Korea launches a full-scale invasion that threatens to destabilize the world in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4,” says the game’s synopsis. “A young squad of South Korean soldiers fight to survive on the collapsing front lines, while half a world away a vengeful Captain Price wages a personal war from the shadows as he stays one step ahead of those hunting him. As Price’s off-book mission collides with the forces behind the invasion, the war spreads beyond anyone’s control.”

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Perhaps the biggest news tied to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 is that it will be releasing on Nintendo Switch 2 this year. Prior to its acquisition of Activision, Microsoft vowed that it would look to release new Call of Duty titles on Nintendo hardware in the future. Now, this promise is finally

Outside of arriving on Nintendo Switch 2, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 will also be coming to PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. This will represent the first entry in the series this generation that has forgone a release last-generation platforms in PS4 and Xbox One, which suggests that Modern Warfare 4 will be a bit more technically impressive than recent installments. In addition, the game also won’t be launching directly onto Xbox Game Pass due to changes that Microsoft made with its subscription service earlier this year.

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