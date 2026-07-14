A Spider-Man Minifigure Is Worth More Than 5 Of The Most Expensive LEGO Sets of All Time Combined

Spider-Man is undoubtedly the most popular superhero of all time. Even among titans like The Avengers, the friendly neighborhood hero stands out as a fan-favorite because of how relatable and funny he is. That’s why we’ve got so many live-action and animated adaptations of him over the years, with Spider-Man: Brand New Day being the latest. It’s hard to illustrate just how popular the Webcrawler is in words, but there might be a number that can give you a good idea. It’s $5,000.

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That’s the current bid price of a particular LEGO Spider-Man minifigure on Heritage Auctions, including buyer’s premium. Just to put things in perspective. The most expensive LEGO set on the market is currently the Star Wars Death Star, going at $999.99. This means this particular Spidey minifigure is worth more than five of these massive Death Star sets put together. Sure, Spider-Man is special, but what makes him worth more than five planet-destroying space stations? Well, it’s all down to where it’s from.

SDCC 2013 Exclusive LEGO Spider-Man Minifigure Is Currently Going For $5,000

Exclusive or limited edition figures always tend to be more valuable because of how rare they are. This particular LEGO minifigure is from the Marvel Super Heroes line, and was only available at San Diego Comic-Con in 2013. Since only those who attended the event in person could get their hands on it, this tiny Spidey has seen its value go through the bricked roof. It should also be noted that only 350 such figures were produced, featuring the San Diego Comic-Con 2013 branding, making it a Grail for Spider-Man and LEGO fans.

Rated CAS 85, the minifigure features Spider-Man in his original red and blue suit, with no additional accessories. This makes it even more impressive that it managed to rack up a price that’s more than five times that of the most expensive LEGO sets ever created; and we know how expensive these sets can be. However, as collectors know, you’re not paying for the figure itself; you’re paying for its perceived value. And, considering just how rare it is to come by, $5,000 could still be considered a relatively reasonable price.

I know saying $5,000 sounds reasonable sounds absolutely ridiculous, but it’s next to impossible to come by this figure, making this auction one of the few instances where you can actually get your hands on it. The fact that it’s in near-pristine condition also adds to its value, especially because blister card packaging is very tough to preserve over a long period of time. This one doesn’t feature any dents, almost as if the original owner had some sort of Spidey Sense.

How much are you willing to pay for this exceedingly rare LEGO Spider-Man minifigure? Let us know with a comment below, and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!