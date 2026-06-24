ToyBiz’s Black Suit Spider-Man Was One Of Its Most Popular Figures & This Prototype Is Also One Of Its Rarest

Spider-Man has had many popular suits over the years. From the MCU version to Tobey Maguire’s fishnet suit, and even the Insomniac version, it’s hard to pick which one is our favourite. However, we can all agree that the classic black suit is up there with the best. We got this version of the suit after the Venom symbiote bonded with Spidey’s suit, giving us an edgy version of the friendly neighbourhood hero. Also, it somehow gives Peter Parker some slick dance moves in Spider-Man 3.

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Back in 1995, ToyBiz created a Spider-Man Black Costume figure with web-clinging action based on the animated series. As you’d expect, it was pretty popular, no doubt thanks to the iconic suit. Despite its popularity, it’s not really the rarest action figure on the market. In fact, you may still be able to pick it up for a decent price from your local vintage action figure store, However, this 1:1 Paintmaster Master Pattern Hardcopy Prototype of the figure on eBay is pretty rare, and is currently going for $1,000.

A Rare Black Suit Spider-Man Prototype Is Up For Grabs On eBay

The prototype looks identical to the production version in almost every way. The only real difference I can spot is that the prototype’s hands aren’t as clenched as that of the production version. This was done so that the action figure could hold on to the webbing accessory that comes with it, but perhaps it wasn’t in the plans during the prototyping phase. Other than that, there is a bit of paint-chipping on the figure, but it’s nothing that can’t be fixed with a little touch-up.

Finding prototypes of popular action figures is pretty tough as it is, but finding one for the most popular Spider-Man suit is akin to finding a Grail. It will make a fine addition to any fan’s collection, and the price is pretty good for what you’re getting. Collectors are always on the look out for prototypes, mostly because they’re rarer than the figures themselves. Add the fact that this is a prototype of a vintage figure, and you’re looking at one hell of a deal.

Speaking of Spider-Man prototypes, someone recently listed one for the 1995 ToyBiz Spider-Man Venom II action figure. The swappable head looks arguably better (and scarier) than the production version, valuing the prototype at a massive $4,999.95. Just goes to show how much some prototypes are worth to the right people.

Have you managed to get your hands on any action figure prototypes? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!