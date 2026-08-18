A Vintage Kenner Obi-Wan Figure is Up For Sale in a Very Undignified Condition You Can’t Unsee

Obi-Wan Kenobi is known for his lightsaber skills, sassy nature, and popular “Hello there” greeting in the Star Wars universe. However, that’s the younger version of the character played by Ewan McGregor in the prequel trilogy, and later adapted into the Clone Wars

animates series. It is the original “Ben” Kenobi was played by Alec Guinness, which might be a name some of you haven’t heard in a long time. He introduced Luke Skywalker to the ways of the Jedi and gave him, along with Leia and Han, the chance to escape by facing Darth Vader alone in A New Hope. Apart from James Earl Jones and Peter Cushing, Guinness was also the most experienced actor in the movie, brilliantly portraying the wise old mentor who passed on the baton to the next generation of Jedi. His iconic robe and calm lightsaber stance are synonymous with the original Obi-Wan, so it would be pretty jarring if he were to ever remove those robes.

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Why am I talking about a disrobed Obi-Wan that’s not Ewan McGregor, you ask? Well, I don’t want to. I just happened to stumble upon an eBay listing which I can’t unsee, and now you all have to suffer with me. Someone listed this 1978 Kenner Star Wars Obi-Wan Kenobi 12” figure on eBay and isn’t offering his robes with it. Considering how much Obi-Wan has been through and everything he has achieved over the years, you’d think he deserves a bit more dignity. Unfortunately, the figure’s condition is anything but dignified. The poor old man is being sold in naught but a skimpy pair of Speedos. The least Kenner could have done was given him boxer briefs instead of these revealing black underwear. I guess there weren’t too many options on Tatooine. Honestly, I don’t know whether to laugh or cry at this figure, but the seller has decided to add insult to injury by setting the price at a low $20.

Who Knew The Prequel Trilogy’s Obi-Wan Kenobi Was So Ripped?

Considering Obi-Wan’s role in A New Hope as a sort of fatherly and knowledge bestowing figure, it’s pretty unsettling to see him in a rather raunchy black underwear. To make things worse, the seller kindly included a picture of the figure’s backside as well. That being said, it seems Obi-Wan never gave up his Jedi workout routine after all these years. He clearly knew that Luke would come calling and he’d have to face Vader again one day, as he’s absolutely shredded. You wouldn’t have thought that the old man was in such great shape under all those robes, but I guess there wasn’t much else to do in the Jundland Wastes.

In all seriousness, after a bit of digging, sealed and, more importantly, fully clothed versions for the figure have been listed for around $480 on eBay, so the seller of this one must be kicking themselves for opening the figure. That said, if you’re looking for a Kenner Obi-Wan for a bargain — or if you happen to have the robes but now action figure to put them on — this unusual offering might just be for you.