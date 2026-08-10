Marvel Brought Star Wars to Comics 49 Years Ago, But the Cover Art Was Unforgettable for All the Wrong Reasons

You’d be hard pressed to find a movie franchise as massive and successful as Star Wars. What started off as a one-shot space opera, eventually grew into a trilogy, a trilogy of trilogies, and eventually, an IP spanning multiple platforms and mediums. Animated shows, games, toys, and anything else you can think of have had some sort of relationship with Star Wars over the years. In fact, it might be hard for you to name an avenue that the franchise hasn’t touched. Among the massive and diverse list, Star Wars comics and novels are pretty straightforward. We’ve had so many over the years that many of them are now considered non-canon. However, one of the earliest Star Wars adaptations was Marvel’s attempt to turn the blockbuster movie into a comic series. It was released in the same year as the first movie, and aimed to serialise the events of what’s now known as A New Hope.

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Telling a story through a comic is not the same as telling one through a movie, though. Marvel had to adapt the narrative in order to fit the medium, so you can expect certain differences to crop up every now and then. The pacing, tension, and overall tone would be expectedly different, but it was a great way to experience or re-experience the iconic movie at a time when the only option was going to the theatre. This historic partnership was a big get for Marvel, which was already reaping the benefits of several successful comic series’ like The Amazing Spider-Man. Considering how soon it came out after the movie, it’s no surprise that a copy of Star Wars #1 recently sold for $2,318 at Heritage Auctions. However, with the publication taking on such a massive IP, you’d think it would pay more attention to the cover art of the first issue.

Marvel’s Star Wars #1 Cover Artwork Features A Lot Of Strange Errors

Taking a look at the cover, you’ll notice that a lot of things seem off. Leaving aside the fact that Luke looks more like He-Man than a teenager, he is holding a red lightsaber, which, as we know, is only weilded by the Sith. And, it’s not just on the cover art, but also on the top-left panel. The same applies to Obi-Wan Kenobi too. Speaking of things that shouldn’t be red, Leia’s iconic hairstyle is on point, but is also red for some reason. These differences can be explained, though. The artist probably used some creative liberty to ensure that the lightsabers and Leia’s hair didn’t get lost in the background. Best of luck trying this in the Disney era. However, my biggest complaint is about the depiction of one of the most iconic movie villains of all time. Darth Vader’s menacing presence is unfortunately lost in the cover art’s adaptation.

Firstly, his helmet is tinted green, but that’s probably due to the same reason as the red lightsabers. Leaving that aside, the overall sketch unfortunately looks dorky more than terrifying. The shape of the helmet is a bit more broad than the one in the movie, making it look like Stewie Griffin’s Darth Vader from Family Guy. Lastly, the cowl at the back of the helmet is uneven, further adding to the rather funny look of the Sith Lord. However, I have to say that the artist’s depiction of Obi-Wan Kenobi is pretty badass. He looks like someone who has defeated Vader on multiple occasions and absolutely owns the title of best duelist in the galaxy. Look, I’m not saying I can do better or that this artwork is bad in any way, it just features certain elements that look a bit funny. Star Wars #1 would still make a prized addition to any fan’s collection.