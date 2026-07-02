Alleged Unproduced Prototypes for Kenner Planet of the Apes Line Are a Toy Collecting Mystery

Mystery prototypes are a rarer phenomenon. With the advent of the internet, an unknown action figure can be shared with collectors the world over, and usually identified within hours. There are very few cases where photos of an item surface and no one is quite sure what it is. There are vanishingly few cases where the item itself comes up for sale without hard information on what it is and where it came from.

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This week, an eBay seller has listed a $5.4k lot of what they’ve identified as “1990’s Kenner Planet of the Apes” prototypes. While Kenner acquired the Planet of the Apes license in 1997, the figures they produced with it were a completely different scale and aesthetic from these prototypes. And, the Kenner Planet of the Apes line was based on the classic Planet of the Apes films, rather than these figures, which boast unique, newly-created designs. With no hard information available on an alternate Kenner Apes line, it leaves the question of what these figures are supposed to be and where they came from.

Where These Figures Could Have Come From

The oldest source referring to these prototypes is a 2022 series of social media posts by the account Toy Otter, who describes them as being “an exploratory concept mainly sculpted by Larry Elig in 1993 or 94.” Toy Otter posits that the prototypes were made as a proof of concept by Kenner to present to Planet of the Apes license holder 20th Century Fox, who ultimately decided not to move forward with the line. No additional sources is confirming or denying this information, though it is somewhat plausible given Kenner’s strong working relationship with Fox at that time.

In the early 90s, Kenner produced toy lines based on multiple Fox properties, including the Alien and Predator franchises. Like the mystery Planet of the Apes prototypes, the five-inch scaled Kenner Alien and Predator line boasted detailed, elaborate sculpts with built-in action features and an exaggerated, Masters of the Universe-esque physique. The similarities in design are one of the strongest pieces of evidence that these prototypes were designed by Kenner in the early 1990s. By the time Kenner made their Planet of the Apes movie figures in 1997, they had moved to a more photorealistic aesthetic, as well as a larger six-inch scale.

Congo / Paramount

It’s worth noting that around this same era, Kenner produced a similar line of ape figures for the 1995 film Congo. This has led some to suggest that the prototypes may have been designed as an expansion of the Congo toyline. While the sculpts have some similarities (likely the influence of Larry Elig, who worked on the Congo line as well), the aesthetic created by these prototypes’ tech and armor makes this theory feel less plausible.

The Toy Otter posts show a half dozen different figures sculpted for the line. All six are apes augmented with wooden or mechanical armor and weaponry; one has even been given crude wooden wings. Only one “paint master” (painted prototype) has been found for the line.

What Makes This Listing Even Weirder

Image courtesy of 20th Century Studios

All but two of the figures in the eBay listing are not seen in the Toy Otter photographs, and the two that are vary significantly from the photos. Both of these prototypes sport different headsculpts from the Toy Otters photos, suggesting that new heads were sculpted later in the design process and that the original headsculpts were discarded. Four of the five figures have identical heads, suggesting these prototypes may have been thrown together using available molds at a late stage.

The remaining three figures are a discovery, and two of them add another confusing layer to this mystery: they are generic ape designs without any armor or tech-based weaponry. Aesthetically, their sculpts otherwise align with the rest of the figures in the lot, but this crucial difference in design is puzzling. It’s possible the figures were designed with snap-on armor, like many of Kenner’s other figures from the era, and that this armor never made it to the prototype stage. Also possible is that these two figures were designed for Kenner’s Congo toyline – easier to believe here than with the others because they lack armor or weapons.

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The seller believes that the generic apes are “pitch figures,” “created to show what the look and design of the toys would be to the rights holder.” They also suggest that the figures might have been designed to go along with a Planet of the Apes animated series that was in development at the time, but never made it to air. There’s no other documentation of an animated series being in development at this time, making this difficult to verify.

Without definitive answers about their origin, these prototypes are a fascinating enigma for toy collectors. As the year they were made fades further into the past, the likelihood decreases that the full story will ever come to light. No sale of these or the other figures found by Toy Otter has ever been recorded, making it possible that this eBay listing is the first time they have ever been available to purchase. Between the figures’ bizarre provenance and the potentially once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to own these curiosities, this lot is sure to make a fascinating collection centerpiece for a collector who thought they had everything.

Where do you think these mystery prototypes came from? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!