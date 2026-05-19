Few science fiction franchises have shown the same capacity for reinvention as Planet of the Apes. Based on Pierre Boulle’s 1963 novel La Planète des singes, the movie series launched in 1968 when Franklin J. Schaffner’s adaptation earned $33 million at the domestic box office against a $6 million budget. What made it remarkable was not the premise of talking apes on horseback but the density of its social commentary, covering racial hierarchy, institutional religion, and the nuclear anxieties of postwar America through the genre lens. Over the course of 58 years, that original film has grown into a massive multimedia franchise with a combined global box office exceeding $2.45 billion, a television adaptation, an animated series, comic books, and more reboots than most properties attempt.

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The franchise now prepares another reinvention. Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, directed by Wes Ball, grossed approximately $397 million worldwide and was positioned as the beginning of a new story arc set centuries after the Caesar trilogy. However, 20th Century Studios has since tapped Matt Shakman — director of WandaVision and The Fantastic Four: First Steps — to helm a new Planet of the Apes film that will not continue Kingdom‘s storyline, effectively resetting the franchise. Before that chapter begins, here is every Planet of the Apes film ranked from worst to best.

10) Battle for the Planet of the Apes

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Director J. Lee Thompson concluded the original theatrical run with Battle for the Planet of the Apes, a production severely hampered by a drastically reduced budget of just $1.7 million. For instance, the financial restriction forces the narrative to scale down its ambitions, translating the promised global conflict into an underwhelming skirmish staged in a California desert. Beyond the visual shortcomings, the storyline attempts to construct a fragile peace between human survivors and intelligent apes led by Caesar (Roddy McDowall), but the execution lacks the philosophical depth of its predecessors.

Instead of exploring the moral complexities of coexistence, the picture relies on a straightforward conflict against an aggressive gorilla faction orchestrated by General Aldo (Claude Akins) and a mutated human militia, villains that emerge as an excuse for the central alliance. While the philosophical debate regarding the inevitability of human self-destruction remains present in the script of Battle for the Planet of the Apes, the poor visual presentation and rushed pacing cemented this 1973 installment as the weakest entry in the entire canon.

9) Beneath the Planet of the Apes

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20th Century Fox rushed Beneath the Planet of the Apes into production following the massive financial success of the original, resulting in a sequel that had to deal with severe budget cuts and creative compromises. The plot retreads familiar territory by sending another astronaut, John Brent (James Franciscus), down the same narrative path to rescue George Taylor (Charlton Heston). This redundant structure eventually shifts into a bizarre subterranean environment, introducing a society of telepathic human mutants who worship an active doomsday bomb.

Beneath the Planet of the Apes‘ thematic pivot from racial allegory to heavy-handed anti-nuclear messaging lacks the necessary subtlety to properly resonate with the audience. Ultimately, Heston’s well-documented desire to leave the franchise forced the screenwriters to detonate the Alpha-Omega device during the climax, literally destroying the Earth in a nihilistic finale that inadvertently forced subsequent entries into increasingly creative narrative gymnastics.

8) Planet of the Apes (2001)

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Tim Burton’s 2001 reimagining of Planet of the Apes proves that groundbreaking practical effects cannot salvage a fundamentally hollow narrative. Supported by a massive $100 million budget, makeup artist Rick Baker designed astonishingly expressive prosthetics that allowed performers like Tim Roth to deliver physically imposing performances. Unfortunately, the visual achievements are tethered to a script completely devoid of the sharp social commentary that defined Pierre Boulle’s original concept.

The narrative of Planet of the Apes follows astronaut Leo Davidson (Mark Wahlberg) as he crashes on the planet Ashlar, leading a generic human rebellion against their primate captors. For this reboot, the studio prioritized mindless action sequences and disjointed world-building over thematic resonance, effectively transforming a celebrated science fiction property into a standard summer blockbuster. The film ultimately collapses entirely during its infamous climax, delivering a convoluted temporal twist that ignores basic narrative logic in a desperate attempt to replicate the shocking conclusion of the 1968 original, alienating audiences and killing the reboot’s franchise potential immediately.

7) Escape from the Planet of the Apes

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Escape from the Planet of the Apes transports the chimpanzee scientists Zira (Kim Hunter) and Cornelius (Roddy McDowall) back to 1973 Los Angeles. This time-travel premise was primarily born out of necessity, as a severely slashed $2 million budget forced director Don Taylor to abandon elaborate science fiction sets in favor of contemporary filming locations. Despite the financial limitations, the setting allows the screenplay to operate as an engaging social satire, with the talking apes navigating the bizarre customs of then-modern celebrity culture.

The comedic tone of Escape from the Planet of the Apes rapidly deteriorates into a chilling political thriller when the United States government realizes the pregnant chimpanzees represent a direct threat to humanity’s future dominance. From then on, the movie systematically isolates the protagonists, culminating in a brutal execution sequence at an abandoned shipyard. By focusing entirely on character dynamics and institutional paranoia rather than massive set pieces, the 1971 feature successfully established a dark thematic foundation that allowed the franchise to survive its budgetary constraints.

6) Conquest of the Planet of the Apes

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Director J. Lee Thompson channeled the raw anger of the 1965 Watts riots directly into Conquest of the Planet of the Apes, delivering the most politically aggressive entry in the original continuity. The narrative jumps forward to an authoritarian 1991, where a viral plague has wiped out traditional household pets, and humanity has enslaved primates to perform manual labor.

Operating on an incredibly tight $1.7 million budget, the production uses the brutalist architecture of the newly constructed University of California, Irvine, to simulate a fascist metropolis. The story meticulously tracks the radicalization of Caesar, who witnesses the torture of sympathetic humans like Armando (Ricardo Montalbán) and slowly orchestrates a violent labor uprising against the totalitarian regime. The uprising sequences abandon polished Hollywood choreography in favor of documentary-style handheld camera work, capturing a raw sense of urban warfare. This 1972 installment leans entirely into uncomfortable racial allegories and the morality of violent revolution, creating a deeply cynical cinematic experience that directly inspired the modern reboot trilogy.

5) Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes

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Pushing the timeline centuries past the establishment of primate dominance, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes functions as a visually spectacular but thematically familiar transitional chapter. Director Wes Ball utilizes a robust $160 million budget to render a reclaimed Earth where human infrastructure has fully succumbed to nature, allowing the Wētā FX team to push their performance-capture technology to unprecedented levels of photorealism. The narrative follows a young chimpanzee named Noa (Owen Teague) as he encounters a despotic ruler, Proximus Caesar (Kevin Durand), who has corrupted the pacifist teachings of the original ape messiah to build a coastal empire.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes excels at establishing the fragmented tribal politics of this new era and demonstrating how historical mythologies are weaponized by authoritarian leaders. The pacing occasionally stumbles during the second act, and the human characters feel noticeably underdeveloped compared to the nuanced primate factions. Nevertheless, the 2024 blockbuster successfully restores the grand exploratory scale of the franchise while establishing the structure for a completely new cinematic saga. It’s a shame that 20th Century Studios decided to kill this new trilogy, despite its modest box office success.

4) Rise of the Planet of the Apes

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Rise of the Planet of the Apes executed one of the most successful franchise resurrections in modern cinema by prioritizing character development over empty spectacle. Director Rupert Wyatt grounded the franchise’s origin story in contemporary genetic research, following a well-intentioned scientist named Will Rodman (James Franco) who inadvertently accelerates primate intelligence while attempting to cure Alzheimer’s disease.

The absolute triumph of the 2011 feature rests entirely on the groundbreaking performance-capture work of Andy Serkis as Caesar, who conveys a complex emotional evolution from a loving domestic companion to an embittered revolutionary entirely through physical acting and micro-expressions. The climax on the Golden Gate Bridge also perfectly captures the essence of the Caesar trilogy, as the liberated apes escape instead of slaughtering their human captors. Finally, by anchoring a science fiction apocalypse in a deeply intimate story of paternal failure and exploitation, the production tapped into the franchise’s roots of imbuing blockbuster cinema with philosophical discussions.

3) Planet of the Apes (1968)

Conquest of the Planet of the Apes

Franklin J. Schaffner’s 1968 original Planet of the Apes remains a cultural landmark that permanently altered the trajectory of speculative fiction in cinema. Produced for a modest $5.8 million, the film relied on the Academy Award-winning prosthetic designs of John Chambers to make the hierarchical society of gorillas, orangutans, and chimpanzees instantly believable.

Planet of the Apes follows cynical astronaut George Taylor as he endures a brutal physical and psychological dismantling at the hands of an oppressive theocracy commanded by the rigid Dr. Zaius (Maurice Evans). The screenplay utilizes this inverted evolutionary structure to launch a scathing attack on 1960s American society, attacking systemic racism, anti-intellectualism, and the blinding arrogance of religious dogma. The pacing builds a suffocating atmosphere of dread that culminates in the most iconic twist ending in film history, confronting the audience with the terrifying realization of humanity’s self-inflicted annihilation. Decades of visual effects advancements and big-budget reboots have never managed to replicate the enduring philosophical power of that closing image.

2) War for the Planet of the Apes

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Functioning as a snow-covered western rather than a traditional summer blockbuster, War for the Planet of the Apes brings the Caesar trilogy to a staggering conclusion. Director Matt Reeves used a massive $150 million budget to craft a bleak landscape, focusing on a brutal attrition conflict between the surviving ape colonies and a rogue military faction led by the fanatical Colonel (Woody Harrelson). The narrative bravely strips away explosive battle sequences to focus intensely on Caesar’s psychological deterioration, as the ape leader becomes consumed by a personal vendetta that threatens to destroy the very community he built.

The digital artistry on War for the Planet of the Apes is flawless, seamlessly blending the computer-generated protagonists into physical environments while rendering subtle textures like matted fur and freezing breath. The 2017 picture also embraces the heavy pacing of a biblical epic, systematically deconstructing the myth of its central hero before offering a poignant reflection on the high cost of leadership during a society’s darkest hour.

1) Dawn of the Planet of the Apes

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Dawn of the Planet of the Apes represents the absolute pinnacle of the modern reboot era, operating as a devastating Shakespearean tragedy where violence is both entirely avoidable and completely inevitable. Set a decade after the simian flu decimated the global population, the narrative introduces the tension-filled diplomatic relationship between Caesar’s thriving woodland civilization and a desperate colony of human survivors led by Malcolm (Jason Clarke).

For his first movie in the franchise, director Reeves weaponizes the audience’s empathy, taking the time to detail the legitimate fears and distinct political structures of both species before allowing the situation to unravel. The ideological friction between Caesar and his deeply traumatized lieutenant Koba (Toby Kebbell) provides the narrative engine, proving that the apes have inherited humanity’s capacity for betrayal and hatred. Supported by a massive $170 million budget, the production makes the best of its dense forest locations, creating an unprecedented level of immersion that’s still impressive to look at almost a decade later. Finally, the 2014 picture ultimately delivers a heartbreaking examination of how prejudice and poor communication inevitably sabotage peace, a message that remains relevant today.

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