Batman: Mask of the Phantasm’s Biggest Twist Lives On in This Rare Piece of Original Comic Art

With The Batman Part II facing yet another delay, we can’t help but think back to some of the Caped Crusader’s greatest movies. From the Tim Burton’s unmistakable portrayal of Gotham city to Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight trilogy, each generation has had its favorite version of Batman. However, longtime fans will agree that 1993’s Batman: Mask of the Phantasm is still up there with the best of them. With Kevin Conroy’s iconic voice, the stunning art style, and a major twist, the movie still holds up over three decades later. A recent listing on Heritage Auctions honors the movie’s iconic twist, with its original artwork selling for $2,750; and it’s worth hanging up in your own Batcave.

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In 1994, just a year after the movie’s release, DC decided to turn Mask of the Phantasm into a comic. The original artwork in question features the panels in which the unlikely Andrea Beaumont is revealed to be the Phantasm. However, the real impact of the reveal is built up by Batman fighting off a Joker attack, and a flashback panel of Andrea’s father’s death and the Joker’s hand in it. Don’t miss the typography of Joker’s chilling laugh echoing across the panels. This page encapsulates the primary plotline and major reveal of the story, and makes for prized collectible for any Batman fan. Drawn in the distinct art style of Batman: The Animated Series, this original artwork is a Grail for longtime fans, and commemorates one of his most famous adventures.

This Original Comic Art Features The Most Iconic Scene From Batman: Mask Of The Phantasm

via Heritage Auctions

There’s a lot happening on this page: Batman taking out drones with throwing stars (and not batarangs), Joker looking back with an evil smile after plying a part in the death of Andrea’s father, and the titular mask of the Phantasm. However, what stands out to me is the expression on Andrea’s face in the last panel. Mike Parobeck and Rick Burchett brilliantly brought out her inner turmoil, showing a mix of sadness, anger, and determination. The shape of the eyes, the furrowed eyebrows, the teardrop, and the determined stare immediately make the reader understand why Andrea took up the mantle of the Phantasm and did what she did. The artists managed to boil down all her pent up emotions into this one panel.

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It may come as a surprise to newer fans that Mask of the Phantasm wasn’t as appreciated at launch as it is now. Perhaps that has to do with the fact that we were all younger then, and preferred watching Batman punch bad guys rather than the emotional murder mystery of the movie. I can admit that I too appreciated the movie a lot more after watching it as an adult. It’s one of the first few times we saw Batman’s emotional side, and that scene of the rain running down his cowl was just brilliant. It should come as no surprise then that this comic book artwork has gone for such a high price despite not being graded. We’ve had many types of Batman movies over the years, but Mask of the Phantasm holds a special place in all out hearts.

Which is your favorite animated Batman movie? Let us know in the comments.