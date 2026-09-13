Before Johnny Depp, Pirates Of The Caribbean Came To Life In These Vintage Disney Model Kits

Pirates Of The Caribbean is undoubtedly one of the most entertaining movie trilogies ever made (we don’t talk about the later ones). At a time when everything was about war and spies, Disney created a series that blended comedy, whimsy, fantasy, and even a bit of horror, and set it during the golden age of piracy. We saw familiar names like Davey Jones, Blackbeard, The Flying Dutchman, and as an Indian, I really enjoyed watching the East India Company ships getting blown up. However, if you go back to the source material, Pirates of the Caribbean started off as a Disneyland attraction. It featured pirate crews getting up to all kinds of shenanigans, mixing piracy with a bit of horror and comedy. It was essentially Disneyland’s PG horror ride.

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There was no Jack Sparrow or Will Turner, but the movies took a lot from the original attraction, including some scenes with the crew becoming undead skeletons. An upcoming Heritage Auctions listing has decided to throw back to this time, by including three vintage MPC Disney Pirates of the Caribbean model kits in one lot. Each of the three 1972 model kits not only depict a scene from the Disneyland attraction, but also pays homage to the ingenious animatronics by including movement in the dioramas. That’s pretty neat for a model kit that came out in the ’70s, as most MPC kits at the time were hardly featured any moving parts, even when it came to IPs like Star Wars, which came later and were much bigger.

These Vintage Pirates Of The Caribbean Model Kits Brought The Disney Attraction To Your Home

The set incorporates MPC’s ‘zap/action mechanism’, which allowed parts of the diorama to move, much like the animatronics of the ride. Freed in the Nick of Time features two skeletal pirates chained to a sinking raft. Pushing a button resulted in one of the pirates swinging their sword down to cut the chains. Similarly, Fate of the Mutineers features a pirate saving another from a grizzly fate, and Condemned to Chains Forever had a pirate swinging their sword at an alligator that was chomping on their leg. It’s hard to believe that these were once Disneyland attractions, given how the multimedia giant is today, but I have fond memories of the ride as a kid. I think I even have a plastic sword from the gift shop. I should probably dig it up and see if it’s worth anything today.

Coming back to the models, though, they haven’t been officially graded, so it’s tough to ascertain their value. However, the boxes are still sealed though, so that definitely makes them more valuable to the right people. Of course, this set of model kits will only be attractive to collectors who know about the Disneyland attraction before the movies, but there are plenty of Disney adults and park veterans who would love to get their hands on them. A quick look at eBay reveals that sealed sets are being sold for between $100 and $200, so this set of three could end up going for around $600. You can bet that pirate fans are catching the wind to sail towards this booty, as bidding begins on September 22nd.