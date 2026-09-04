Johnny Depp Just Made One Pirates of the Caribbean Lego the Ultimate Collectible (But It’s For a Good Cause)

LEGO have created some of the most memorable movie collectables of the last few decades thanks to huge pieces such as Lord of the Rings‘ Barad-dûr, the f HQ irehouse from Ghostbusters, and more recently a brick-based version of Pirates of the Caribbean‘s Black Pearl pirate ship. However one person is about to get themselves this expensive item with a very special addition in a charity raffle being held on behalf of WorldChanger Foundation, who raise funds for youth mental health and resilience programs. In a video shared on Instagram, celebrity coach Björn Schulz was seen with Johnny Depp as the actor and Hollywood Vampires singer signed his name onto the box of one of these LEGO sets, with the item set to be raffled off as a “one-of-a-kind treasure.”

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Depp, who is currently touring with his band Hollywood Vampires, seemed more than happy to be helping the cause. This is probably not a surprise to anyone considering the actor’s generosity towards charities. He has a long history of visiting sick children in hospital under the guise of Jack Sparrow, his Pirates character, as well as sending video messages, taking part in fund-raising events and more. While it is unclear whether Depp will ever play Sparrow again on screen – despite the persistent rumors that he will be involved in the next entry – there is a still a deep love of the character that continues to make anything linked to the franchise a real crowd-pleaser and now there will be another piece out there to make many fans jealous and one person very happy indeed. For more information about the charity, you can find it at their website at https://worldchanger-foundation.org/en

The Black Pearl Is a Treasure of a LEGO Set

The LEGO Black Pearl set was released in September 2025, the latest large set released by the Danish toy company and an instant hit with fans. A lavish recreation of the infamous ship that was at the center of Depp’s first Pirates of the Caribbean movie, the set comes with a hefty 2,862 pieces, along with eight mini-figs including one of Jack Sparrow himself, obviously. The set comes with a retail price of $379.99, sizable in itself, but also now hugely increased on this particular set thanks to Depp adding his signature to it. LEGO sets are usually produced in large enough numbers that people do not pay much more for them than their retail price, unless it is one of the sets that has been discontinued. The Pearl is likely to be sailing in LEGO stores for a while yet, but who knows what this version could be worth in years to come when that changes.

For Depp, he is currently on something of a comeback trail. After taking a break following his legal wrangling with ex-wife Amber Heard, Depp has slowly been getting back on the horse with some low-key features. He appeared in the historical drama Jeanne Du Barry in 2023, directed his own movie, Modi: Three Days on the Wings of Madness, and is now set to appear as the lead in Ti West’s retelling of A Christmas Carol, playing Ebeneezer Scrooge. Depp recently made a ComicCon appearance as his latest creation, arriving at SDCC in full costume to heckle fans. Who knows, perhaps this will be his next Jack Sparrow style character appearance to do the rounds, and we could see Depp’s Scrooge turning up at hospitals and charity appearances. However, as long as Jack Sparrow is still an option for the actor, its a pretty safe bet to know who he will continue to choose as his go-to associated character.