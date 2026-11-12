Before the MCU, Howard the Duck Nearly Derailed Marvel Movies, and Now a Piece of Its Creature Design Is Up for Auction

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has become an unstoppable force in Hollywood over the last two decades. Yet, long before Robert Downey Jr. suited up as Iron Man to kickstart one of the most ambitious and ludicrously bold franchises, Marvel almost ended its movie ambitions after its first big screen release became a complete disaster. Howard the Duck was released in 1986 as a live-action adaptation of one of Marvel Comics’ most bizarre characters, and despite having Star Wars creator George Lucas and future Oscar winner Tim Robbins on board, the film became a huge flop and almost derailed any hope of Marvel getting another movie off the ground. 40 years later, Howard the Duck has a huge cult following, and for those who have always had a soft spot for the film’s monstrous final alien, Heritage Auctions has an original Dark Overlord Marquette for sale as part of their upcoming signature auction which features a lot of items from Phil Tippett.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Tippett is one of the masters of stop motion, having worked the Star Wars franchise, Ghostbusters II, Jurassic Park, RoboCop, and dozens more, and now some of the most prominent parts of his work are going under the hammer. This includes stop-motion character rigs, metal armatures, prototype busts and, like this Howard the Duck piece, several maquettes from throughout his long career in the industry. For anyone with an interest in Tippett’s work, this auction holds a treasure trove of the exact pieces used to bring some classic cinematic moments to life long before CGI was the go-to special effects tool. This includes a sculpted head of the Dark Overlord alien that appears in the final act of Howard’s first – and currently only – feature-length movie appearance. With bids currently at $1,000, it is also a piece that will not break the bank and could just about be affordable for Howard fans, for now at least.

Howard the Duck is a Guilty Pleasure Movie With a Horrifying Creature Design

Courtesy of Heritage Auctions

Courtesy of Heritage Auctions

Courtesy of Heritage Auctions

Courtesy of Heritage Auctions

Howard the Duck was meant to be Marvel’s attempt to follow the early success of DC’s Superman movies, Swamp Thing and others in bringing comic books to live-action in cinemas. Even with George Lucas as executive producer, the film couldn’t become the late summer blockbuster it had been positioned to be, and with a $38 million box office return from a $37 million budget it was a complete flop. What is more, the film holds just a 14% Rotten Tomatoes score from critics, and many of its stars, which also included Back to the Future‘s Lea Thompson, struggled to find work after being in the film. The biggest failure of the movie was not being able to work out exactly who its audience was, with childish slapstick comedy jarring against a truly terrifying body horror transformation for the scientist inhabited with an alien being, and some suggestive content including the film’s infamous bedroom scene.

Play video

Yet, through all of that, one of the highlights of the movie was the inclusion of Tippett’s Dark Overlord, a hideous creature with snarling maw, spider-like body, and grasping tentacles, which was given around just 8 minutes of screen time in the movie’s climax. For anyone who grew up with a huge sense of nostalgia for the creature, then the maquette featured in this auction is as close as you will ever get to owning the original creature from the movie. Of course, if Howard the Duck isn’t your thing, then there are many other items belonging Tippett in the auction that are likely to draw a lot of attention, including several prominent pieces used in the original Star Wars trilogy, such as the AT-AT armature and an original Ewok design. For some though, the Dark Overlord is one of Tippett’s most nightmare-inducing creations despite the movie it featured in became much more of a nightmare for everyone involved in bringing it to life.

Is Howard the Duck one of your guilty pleasures? Did it give you nightmares as a kid? Let us know in the comments.