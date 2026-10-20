C-3PO Can Lend You a Hand (If You’re Willing to Own a Piece of Star Wars History)

“Did you hear that?” That was the voice of C-3PO, delivering the first dialogue in the Star Wars universe. Those words ushered in what would become arguably the most beloved franchise in entertainment history, and looking back, it’s hard to think that it came from the golden protocol droid out of everyone. Always partnered with R2-D2, ‘Threepio’ as he’s fondly called, is the comic relief in the original and prequel trilogies. However, his functions, programming, and adventures make him one of the most important droids in the galaxy. He was created by Anakin Skywalker, after all. While his original creator may have forgotten about him after turning to the dark side, fans have certainly not.

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In honor or Anthony Daniels’ unforgettable performance, Heritage Auctions has listed the droid’s original left hand costume glove for auction, with a starting bid of $10,000 with buyer’s premium. The first thing that stands out about this glove is that it looks like a bronze cyberpunk biker glove. Well, there are two reasons for this: the first is that discoloration over time has left it looking more bronze than golden, and the second is that the costume required separate finger covers that aren’t featured with this item. Make no mistake though, this glove survived the rigorous production of The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi, and would make a fine addition to any Star Wars fan’s collection.

C-3PO’s Left Hand Is Currently Up For Auction

Of course, Treepio has had two distinct looks in the original and prequal trilogies, with the latter featuring an incomplete look thanks to a missing outer shell. But, if you think about it canonically, this left hand is actually way more precious than you think. If you remember, he actually lost his left arm in the prequel trilogy, making this item even more rare. It seems losing arms isn’t just reserved for Skywalker family members, but for their droids as well. However you think about it, though, this costume prop is a piece of Star Wars history, making it highly coveted and extremely valuable to fans. And, for a relatively low price of $10,000, you can bet the bids will come flying in.

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Unlike the droid’s actual left arm, the prop is actually in great condition, considering its materials and the metallic finish. This sort of finish usually does not stand the test of time, especially since it’s part of the hand and is in constant motion. However, it has managed to capture part of its original luster even after 46 years. Perhaps that’s due to the fact that C-3PO’s arms and hands were memorably stiff throughout all of his appearances, mitigating much of the wear and tear. That being said, perhaps you’ll be able to find other parts of the droid elsewhere, and piece him together in your collection. But, that may end up being too time consuming and expensive for most of us, who would be happy enough to own just a tiny part of one of Star Wars‘ most iconic droids.

What were C-3PO’s most iconic moments in the Star Wars movies? Let us know in the comments!