The Lightsaber Behind Star Wars’ Most Shocking Revelation Is Back (And It’ll Cost You A Galactic Fortune)

It’s not everyday that you learn that your father is the most feared guy in the galaxy. Unfortunately, that’s exactly what Luke Skywalker learned during his duel with Darth Vader in the Cloud City in Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back. The half-man half-machine Sith Lord was notorious for using his legions, his Force powers, and the world-destroying Death Star to keep a firm grasp on the galaxy. However, his most devastating weapon was the red lightsaber he used to cut down anyone that stood in his way, including rebels, Jedi, and even younglings. His skill with the lightsaber would end most duels in seconds, with a red flash and a whoosh.

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This iconic weapon can now be the centerpiece of your collection, as Heritage Auctions has put Darth Vader’s original lightsaber prop up for auction, starting at a cool $1,000,000. Used by David Prowse, who was the man behind the suit, and Olympic fencer Bob Anderson who stepped in for the fight sequences in The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi, this is undeniably the most iconic prop from the original trilogy, and one of the most coveted movie props of all time. There is not a single Star Wars fan that wouldn’t want this legendary prop in their collection, and I bet some of them would even consider turning to the Dark Side to get their hands on it. It was used in some of the trilogy’s most pivotal scenes, including the aforementioned climactic reveal in the Cloud City.

Darth Vader’s Original Lightsaber Prop Is Currently Up For Auction

While separate bladeless hilts were used in scenes that didn’t feature any combat, this prop was used particularly for the dueling sequences. It was specially designed and reinforced to be able to support wooden dueling blades, which were later colorized to give them the red laser glow of a lightsaber. These wooden blades were constantly changed during production due to wear and tear, but the legendary hilt still survived through two movies, with only a little bit of scuffing and production damage. The iconic weapon was constructed by the prop team using a 1950s British Micro Precision Products (M.P.P.) Microflash camera flash attachment, and modified to look like the hilt of a laser sword.

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Not only did the prop weapon feature heavily in one of cinema’s most iconic moments, but it also holds a special place in auction markets. Last year, this very lightsaber prop sold for $3,654,000, setting a world record auction price for a screen-used Star Wars prop. This record was only beaten earlier this year, fittingly by Luke Skywalker’s prop lightsaber. With the prop once again going up for auction, the chances of setting a new world record are pretty high. Of course, the $1,000,000 starting price rules most of us out, leaving only the most elite collectors and fans in the running. Whoever finally ends up with the winning bid will not only own one of the most legendary movie props of all time, but a piece of cinema legacy shared by the producers, prop creators, actors, and even fans of the most beloved sci-fi franchise of all time.

Do you think there is a movie prop more iconic than Darth Vader’s lightsaber? Let us know in the comments below!