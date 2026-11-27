It’s hard to think of a more iconic toy duo than Kenner and Star Wars. The manufacturer got the rights on the toy line immediately after the release of the first movie, and boy did it make sure to leverage it. From the early bird mail-ins and the original 12 figures to the massive AT-ATs and detailed starships, Kenner captured almost each and every facet of the original trilogy, including the most Glup Shitto of characters. Many of the earlier toys are now worth thousands and even millions of dollars, making them the most prized possessions in the toy collector community. However, every now and then, someone manages to nab one of them for a an absolute steal, like this fan’s Tatooine Skiff.

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Over on Reddit, a fan posted their latest thrift store find, and it’s one of the best looking Kenner Tatooine Skiffs I’ve seen in a while. Now here’s the kicker: while this Star Wars vehicle goes for anywhere between $800 – $1,200, depending on its condition, this fan managed to get theirs for just $8.49. That’s a bigger steal than Andor’s payroll heist on Aldhani. What makes this even more impressive is that the Skiff is in great condition, with all rails and supports in place. Some collectors consider the Tatooine Skiff to be the rarest Kenner Star Wars vehicle on the market, which means this fan just managed to nab a Holy Grail for almost nothing. It’s clear that the thrift shop had no idea what they had in their hands.

The Tatooine Skiff Is One Of The Rarest Kenner Star Wars Toys On The Market

Some people just have all the luck in the world, and it looks like Redditor nostalgiast99 might have been on top of the lucky list that day. Managing to find this Grail in such a good condition is nothing short of having the Force on your side. Sure, it would have been even more impressive if it was still in the box, but this find is well worth $900 to $1,000 on its own. However, in cases like these, it’s not the monetary value that matters, it’s the sheer endorphin rush you get from finding the item. And, in case that rush wasn’t enough, it’s doubled by the fact that they got it for an absolute bargain. I mean, at this point the thrift shop might as well be paying them to take it.

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It’s unclear whether the figures in the image are from the shop or belong to the collector, but if it’s the latter, the find is even more special since they already had most of the related figures. The comments section is filled with people who can scarcely believe this find. One comment asked if they also found a $20 bill on their way into the store, as it’s one of the luckiest find they have come across. Another comment can’t believe that this unsealed Tatooine Skiff is still in such a good condition. The rest of the comments either congratulate the collector on the find or convey their jealousy. This is one of those supremely rare instances where the stars align to make the find rare, well preserved, and at a massive discount. It’s almost akin to finding a Khyber crystal.

What’s your greatest ever thrift store toy find? Let us know in the comments!