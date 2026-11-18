Hello there! Are you discussing the best ever Jedi in the Star Wars universe is? Of course, Anakin Skywalker is a good shout, considering he’s the chosen one, and is also the protagonist of the prequel trilogy and The Clone Wars animated series. There’s Yoda too, with his wisdom and unique lightsaber technique. And let’s not forget Luke. However, the truth is that it’s not even a debate. Obi-Wan Kenobi is the best Jedi Master of all time. Fans love him so much that someone paid $6,000 for his Padawan braid from 1999’s Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace. Anyone who doubts his credentials should remember that he took down Darth Maul after watching him slay his master, made General Grievous flee in fear, and beat Anakin/Darth Vader twice. Even in his third canonical duel with Vader, Kenobi lets the Sith Lord strike him down.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The braid was worn by Ewan McGregor in The Phantom Menace, whose voice, mannerisms, and sheer sass went on to make him one of the fan favorite characters from the prequel trilogy, as well as The Clone Wars. The 17″ long braid is meant to signify that he is a Padawan under the tutelage of a Jedi Master, namely Qui-Gon Jinn. Unfortunately, Kenobi would soon have to give up the braid very quickly due to the death of Qui-Gon, and face the harsh reality of training his own Padawan. Of course, the fact that his Padawan was the Chosen One and a complete wildcard didn’t make it easy. The braid is in decent shape overall, but features some adhesive residue from when it was stuck to McGregor’s head, but that’s an added bonus, as it may contain traces of the actor’s real hair in it. You know… for those you care for such things.

Obi-Wan Kenobi’s Padawan Braid From The Phantom Menace Just Sold At An Auction

Via Heritage auctions

While it may seem like just a bunch of long hair to some, Star Wars fans will know that it represents the origins of one of the franchise’s most important characters. In fact, if it wasn’t for Obi-Wan, Palpatine’s plans for a Galactic Empire would have likely come to fruition much sooner, and there would be no one to steer Luke towards his destiny all those decades later. If you want to take the entire canon into consideration, he also orchestrated decisive victories against the Separatists during the Clone Wars. And to think he started off as a bright eyed Padawan with this very braid. He eventually went on to achieve great things, and even greater hair.

Play video

While this item is definitely an amazing collectible for fans and Obi-Wan stans, it presents a slight challenge when it comes to display. While you can mount Darth Vader’s lightsaber on a display stand or a shelf, showing off Obi-Wan Kenobi’s Padawan braid is a bit more complicated. You might have to create a custom case which displays the braid in a nicely laid out manner. Regardless of whether the new owner will display it or not, it’s an amazing collectible, connected to arguably the greatest Jedi that has ever lived.

Who do you think is the greatest Jedi Master of all time? Let us know in the comments!