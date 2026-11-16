Indiana Jones’ Holy Grail Tablet Is Up for Sale, But It’ll Take More Than a Leap of Faith to Own It

There are few movie trilogies where the final entry is better than anything that came before it, yet in the 1980s there were several examples of this including the then-final outing for Harrison Ford in Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade. After seeking out the Ark of the Covenant and avoiding voodoo priests, Indy’s 1989 adventure took him on a search for the Holy Grail, and thanks to a new Heritage Auction one fan of the movie could end their search for a grail item of their own as the Holy Grail Tablet from the movie is going under the hammer but this kind of iconic prop does not come cheap. In the movie, the Grail Tablet is a relic from the First Crusade, meant to point seekers of the Holy Grail to the Temple of the Sun. Now, one of these highly prized props is joining dozens of other iconic pieces and will certainly attract a lot of attention from serious collectors.

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Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade picked up the story of Indy in 1938, with the intrepid archeologist and adventurer discovering that his estranged father (played with ease by Sean Connery) has vanished while searching for the Grail. This leads to a globetrotting adventure for Indy as he attempts to follow the instructions in his father’s diary and a rubbing from the Grail Tablet to save Henry Jones Sr. and beat Hitler’s forces to the mythical item. The movie was directed by Steven Spielberg and produced by George Lucas, with Ford and Connery being joined by Alison Doody, Denholm Elliott, John-Rhys Davies, and River Phoenix. The movie was a return to form after the less-well received Temple of Doom, with the comedic bickering of Ford and Connery as the father and son duo being one of the most endearing qualities of the film. Making $474.2 million worldwide, Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade was the highest-grossing release of 1989.

Indiana Jones Props Have been Huge Sellers at Auction

The Last Crusade Grail Tablet is currently sitting on a bid of $10,000, but with 18 days to go that price could dramatically increase by the time the hammer finally falls on the auction. This is not the first time one of the several production made pieces has come up for sale in recent years, also sold by Heritage Auctions. The sale prices of these previous sales, which may or may not be the exact same item as the one currently up for grabs, are shown in the table below, which give an idea of what you could expect to pay if you decided to throw a bid in.

Auction House & Lot Sale Date Realized Price Condition Notes Heritage Auctions ( 7332-89717 ) July 16, 2026 $22,500 Production wear, smudges, paint flaking, minor chipping Heritage Auctions ( 7316-89231 ) December 17, 2022 $25,000 Very Good condition; chipping, cracks, and surface crazing

Yet even $25,000 is a small amount compared to some other Indy related items that have been sold in the last several years. The biggest seller ever was a 2024 sale of Harrison Ford’s Temple of Doom Fedora which was bought for a massive $630,000, beating the 2018 $521, 362 sale of Ford’s Raiders of the Lost Ark hat. Other big sales have included the Last Crusade and the Temple of Doom bullwhips, which respectively sold in July 2025 and March 2024 for $525,000 each. At the same March 2024 event, The Last Crusade‘s hero Grail cup itself sold for $87,500. It is clear that the Grail Tablet is not going to reach those kind of highs, but could certainly outperform the previous sales.

How much would you pay to own a piece of Indiana Jones history? Is the Grail Tablet something you would add to your collection, or would a piece of Ford’s iconic costume be better if money was no object? Let us know in the comments.