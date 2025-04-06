A 1982 Horror Movie Meant Indiana Jones 3 Had to Be Totally Different

Throughout his adventures, Indiana Jones accomplished a lot. Audiences have seen the archeologist fight against Nazis, encounter aliens, and even travel back in time. There was seemingly no limit to what Dr. Jones was capable of, which meant the filmmakers could let their imaginations run wild when concocting the character’s next big-screen quest. For the most part, that’s what Steven Spielberg and George Lucas did during their time with the franchise, but the two didn’t always agree on the direction for the story. Most Indy fans know that Spielberg was initially hesitant to include aliens in Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, however, there was another instance where he put the kibosh on one of Lucas’ ideas.

When the two were developing the film that would eventually become Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, Lucas had a concept in mind that never saw the light of day. Even though a script was written, Spielberg nixed it since it would have seen him revisit familiar territory.

How Poltergeist Impacted Indiana Jones 3

Early on in Indiana Jones 3‘s development, Lucas was interested in having a haunted house be the focus of the movie. Romancing the Stone writer Diane Thomas was brought onboard to write the screenplay, and she completed a first draft. Thomas died in a car crash in October 1985, so that initial script was finished a handful of years before a third Indiana Jones film ever hit theaters.

Romancing the Stone was a well-received action/adventure film in the vein of Raiders of the Lost Ark, so an Indiana Jones film written by Thomas sounded like an intriguing prospect on paper. Unfortunately for her, Spielberg opted to go in a different direction. He was against the haunted mansion idea because he felt it was too similar to Poltergeist, the hit 1982 horror film he co-wrote and produced. Though seven years separated the premieres of Poltergeist and Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, development on the third Indy film seemingly started as early as 1984 or ’85, when Poltergeist was still fresher in Spielberg’s mind. It’s understandable why he wasn’t eager to make another haunted house film so soon.

Plot details for Thomas’ version of Indiana Jones 3 are largely unknown. However, certain parts of it were seemingly implemented into a different discarded version of the film: Indiana Jones and the Monkey King. That script, written by Chris Columbus, features an opening where Indy is in Scotland and investigates a series of strange deaths. Along with some local villagers, he explores a castle where there are numerous supernatural occurrences. Indy even encounters the ghost of the castle’s laird. This is just a glimpse of Thomas’ concept (and it’s unknown how much Columbus altered in his draft), but it gives fans a decent idea of what Indiana Jones and the Haunted Mansion would have looked like.

As Indiana Jones 3 continued development, it was Spielberg who convinced Lucas to change his mind on what would become the film’s defining dynamic.

George Lucas Was Hesitant About Introducing Indy’s Father

While Spielberg and Lucas attempted to crack the Indy 3 story, Spielberg had the idea to have Indy embark on the journey with his father. This time, Lucas was the hesitant one, afraid the father/son dynamic would distract from the main plot (which still was about finding the Holy Grail). Spielberg won Lucas over by explaining that his plan was to directly tie the family drama into the search for the Grail. A child of divorce, several of Spielberg’s films before and after The Last Crusade explore fractured families. It isn’t surprising the introduction of Dr. Henry Jones Sr. was one of his most significant contributions to the story.

As fun as it might have been to see Indiana Jones make his way through a haunted mansion, it’s now impossible to imagine the franchise without Sean Connery’s Henry Jones. His chemistry with Harrison Ford was impeccable, and their characters’ relationship gave Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade a fresh element that made it stand out from the other installments. The Last Crusade is also arguably the most emotional installment in the series, as Indy and his father reconcile and become closer than ever before.

Would you have liked to see Indiana Jones and the Haunted Mansion? Do you think the concept deserves to be revived for a future Indiana Jones video game?